What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Food Assistance

For the month of July, Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road, will have a free pantry from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For the assistance, go to the door that faces Farmington High School on Highway 170. There should be a sign on the door.

Back 2 School Bonanza

Farmington Back 2 School Bonanza will be held 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Farmington United Methodist Church. Preregistration is required. To register, go to the church website, www.farmingtonumc.net or call 479-267-3180. Registered children will receive a free backpack, shoes and other items. Parents also can register for a free haircut at the church from a stylist.

LINCOLN

Back 2 School Bonanza

Lincoln Back 2 School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Lincoln Elementary School. Preregistration is required. To register, go to the Lincoln Bright Futures Facebook page or call 479-236-3141. Registered children will receive free shoes, socks, a backpack and other items. Parents or guardians also will be able to visit several vendors at the bonanza.