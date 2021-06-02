College News

University Of Central Oklahoma

Devin Alexandra Keely of Farmington graduated summa cum laude from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology – biomedical sciences as a part of the spring 2021 class, which included 1,302 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

Harding University

Kelbie Osburn of Prairie Grove, a senior middle level education major, was named to the dean's list for grades acheived during the spring 2021 semester.

Georgia Southwestern State University

Tribikram Adhikari of Farmington graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Adhikari earned a master's degree in computer science.