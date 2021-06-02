Collier & Associates Opens Farmington Office

FARMINGTON -- Collier & Associates real estate firm recently introduced its new office to the community with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Stuart Collier, owner, said he opened in Northwest Arkansas in 2009, and now has offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville with a fourth office to open in the near future in Rogers. The Farmington office opened in February.

The firm has 137 agents, with five employees working in the Farmington office, located at 233 E. Main St.

Stuart said he wanted to open an office in Farmington after being in the community with one of his best friends, Beau Thompson, athletic director for Farmington schools.

"As I've hung out with Beau, I've seen what's going on in Farmington," Collier said. "There's a sense of community in Farmington, and I love that."

The office is located in Suite 1 at the building, and Collier & Associates completely remodeled the space.

The grand opening included hot dogs and hamburgers and was attended by Collier employees, local bank representatives, members of the Farmington chamber, school officials and others from the community.

"We're just glad to be here," Collier said to those at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Already, the community has been supportive of us."

Collier said the greatest need for real estate companies in Northwest Arkansas is more houses.

"Even with the ones being built, there's not enough houses, and therefore, prices are sky high," Collier said. "One thousand people are moving to Northwest Arkansas every month, and there's not enough houses for them. We need more inventory."

As an example, he said it took more than two months to find a new home for Farmington's new head football coach.

"We finally found one and, even the one he bought, there were multiple offers on it," Collier said.

By opening an office in Farmington, Collier said he hopes to allow the community to continue to grow.