COLUMN: Catching Up With Family And Friends

Our appreciation to Marty Clark for his excellent job on the Beaty Cemetery mowing. With rain everyday, it was impossible to mow, but he mowed anyway into the late evening before Decoration. Good job!

Our big get-together and dinner didn't happen again this year on Decoration Day, but we did so enjoy the visit from a few cousins. The day passed too fast as we covered subjects from great-grandchildren, to past happenings, and finally baseball! What a time to "catch up," and we promised each other to meet in person more often, not only by phone. I will admit though that those photos by phone are precious.

Building is at an all-time high. Recently, we passed a field where they were moving dirt. Wondering what would be built there, we found a few weeks later, it was covered with dwelling houses, some already occupied and others just started. For some fun, I will share this "building story."

A lumberyard owner told of two men who stopped by in a pickup. One man walked into the office and said, "We need some four by twos." The clerk said,"You mean two by fours, don't you?" The man said, "I need to check with my buddy. I'll be right back." When he came back, he said, "Yeah, that's what I meant. I need some two by fours." The clerk then said, "All right. How long do you need them?" The customer paused for a minute and said, "I better go check." He came back in a minute later and said, "Well, we're building a house, so we'll need "em a long time."

Happy birthday to Evelyn Thompson, Pauline Batson, Audra Hacker, Dean Cheatham, Rodney Abshier, Misty Cheatham, Payton Roy, Marnie Long, Charlie Pitts, Vicky Hansen, Clint Neff.

Happy anniversary to Nathan and Mary Cochran, David and Carolyn Latta.

--Marie Roy is a longtime resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.