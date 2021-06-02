Enterprise-Leader Obituaries For June 2, 2021

Deborah Judith Siegel

Deborah Judith Siegel, 71, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Mission, Texas, to Harry and Anne Forquer Siegel.

She was preceded in death by brother Ben Siegel.

She is survived by her lifetime companion, Maricela Lopez De La Cruz; sisters, Toni Perkins and Billie Noon; and brothers, Rick Siegel, Ray Siegel, Paul Siegel and Eric Siegel.

A visitation was held May 27, 2021, at Moore's Chapel followed by a memorial service.

