Farmington School Board Aims To Save Energy

FARMINGTON -- Combining multiple anticipated benefits, Farmington School Board approved a $3.8 million energy savings performance contract with Entegrity Energy Partners during its May 24 meeting.

Once the project is complete with a target date in the summer of 2022, energy savings achieved are expected to create approximately $100,000 in annual revenue, which the district plans to set aside to support teacher raises and retention.

Superintendent Jon Paul Laffoon said he was excited that the board prioritized creating funding for raises and addressing the infrastructure of the district's older facilities. Laffoon stated that on those older campuses updates to HVAC and lighting systems are deemed necessary.

"Some of these things in this project are things we're going to have to address anyway," Laffoon said, while expressing optimism over finding a way to pay for major upgrades, create financial savings, and to make the district safer and more energy responsible.

Adam Ness, a 2014 Farmington graduate, who now works as Entegrity's organizational coordinator based out of Little Rock, spearheaded an energy audit conducted from late January through May 19.

"We started the process last fall to gauge the opportunity," Ness told the board, explaining that while working in conjunction with district employees, they collected energy data to evaluate costs and potential savings in energy expenses.

Another benefit from the project is that the district will become more energy efficient. He urged the board to take advantage of financial opportunities that currently exist, such as the availability of federal tax dollars and tax credits.

"With historically low interest rates, we're really excited about the way it shapes up," Ness said.

According to Ness, when conducting an energy audit the process should always start with lighting. He said the audit identified every single light in the district, what type it is, and whether the light needed to be brought up to modern day code standards.

"There are a variety of systems here with different lighting," Ness said.

Another part of the energy audit involved looking at the building envelope and examining roof conditions. He noted that among the district's HVAC, a lot of systems are about 20 years old.

"We tried to look at everything, then use the goals that were presented to us," Ness said.

Entegrity tried to hone in on the district's annual operational expenses related to maintenance and energy and then identify energy conservation management that could be implemented to maximize the firm's guaranteed service.

One recommendation is installing smart thermostats, which can be adjusted through remote control, which saves time for the maintenance staff. After implementation, the district is guaranteed to save $282,389 in annual costs. If the savings are not met, the provider will write a check to the district for the difference.

Ness said Entegrity guarantees those savings and will monitor the district's energy costs. Any trend that is not good will bring company personnel on-site to check out what's occurring because they have a vested interest in the outcome.

Board member Jeff Oxford asked what happens if the district exceeds the projected savings, "Do we keep that money?" and was told, yes, the district retains those savings.

Board President Travis Warren inquired about the life expectancy of the new technology that will be installed as part of the project. Parker Higgs, Entegrity regional director of energy services, told Warren the life expectancy is estimated at 15 to 20 years and said the project can get started on the HVAC quickly.

The new technology includes:

• LED lighting across the district.

• Multiple solar arrays at the high school and Pop Williams Elementary.

•Water conservation measures on fixtures.

• HVAC replacements, tune-ups and smart thermostats.

• Hands-on dashboards for students to measure and manage their school's energy usage, waste, water and carbon footprint.

• Installing a generator to provide emergency server back-up.

• Installing stadium lighting at the new track.

Laffoon asked how quickly the smart thermostats would need to be replaced. Higgs didn't provide an exact timetable but said the system gives controllers connectivity where they can see everything from one platform.

"There are advantages to that system," said Jarrod Morrison, district director of maintenance and technology.

Board member Josh Petree asked about the tune-ups.

"Most of the tune-ups are in the junior high fan coils," Parker said, adding the tune-ups are designed to extend service for another three to five years.

"The biggest problem with that system is they need cleaned. It's hard to get up in there and clean them," Morrison said.

Ness said the solar arrays will be completed by the end of the 2021-2022 school year and stated the goal is to interrupt classrooms as little as possible during project implementation.