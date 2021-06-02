Housing Developments Underway In Farmington

Farmington Planning Commission has approved the following developments (listed in alphabetical order):

1. Briarwood Estates, 15 larger lots on 17 acres, off Clyde Carnes Road.

2. Cedar Crest planned unit development, 38 duplexes, 12 six-unit townhouses, 74 single-family lots on 40 acres at the southwest corner of West Woolsey Farm Road and North Broyles St.

3. Farmington Heights (Phase 1 and Phase 2) on South 54th Street and Woolsey Road, 215 lots on about 69 acres.

4. Farmington Hills Community, 57 duplexes on 16.6 acres at the end of Wilson Street.

5. Goose Creek Village, located off Double Springs Road, 108 lots on 38 acres for Phases 1 and 2, with more phases planned for the future.

6. Hillcrest Estates, located on the west side of Highway 170, 82 lots on 35 acres.

7. Redbird Subdivision, located off Double Springs Road, 24 lots on 5.65 acres.

8. Summerfield Subdivision, located west of North Hunter Street. The first phase has 117 lots on about 55 acres.

9. The Grove at Engels Mill, east of Folsom Elementary and north of Twin Falls, 211 lots on 62 acres for the first three phases, with more phases planned for the future.

10. Wagon Wheel Crossing Subdivision, off Clyde Carnes Road, 235 lots on 75 acres, with more phases planned for the future.

11. Wingate Subdivision, on Rheas Mill Road, 27 lots on 10 acres.

TOTALS: 1,108 lots for single-family houses; 334 multi-family units.

---List compiled by Lynn Kutter with the Enterprise-Leader