Hundreds Welcome Home Prairie Grove Officer

PRAIRIE GROVE — Escorted by a long line of vehicles from law enforcement agencies all across Northwest Arkansas, Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks returned to his hometown Wednesday, four weeks after he was shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The community held a parade in his honor that started at the intersection of U.S. 62 and U.S. 62B and traveled through downtown Prairie Grove, ending in the library parking lot. Franks, riding in a black Ford Explorer driven by his wife Amber, stayed in the vehicle afterward as many people stepped up to greet him and welcome him home.

Franks has not seen his three children since the May 4 incident, except for FaceTime, and said he was most looking forward to seeing them in person.

“I haven’t seen my kids in more than a month. I didn’t want to have to put them through that,” Franks said. “Just seeing me in person for the first time, we’ll see how that goes. I’m going to still be their dad and do what I was doing before. That’s all I can do, is to continue to move forward.”

Franks was shot May 4 when he and officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Thurman Street. Franks attempted to enter a bedroom and the suspect, Nickolas Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, according to police.

Gibson returned fire, striking Colbert, and then was able to get Franks out of the house and immediately apply two tourniquets. Police have credited Gibson with saving Franks’ life.

Franks was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. Three days later, the decision was made to amputate part of his left leg above the knee because of irreparable damage to his vascular system. He was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional for about eight days and then moved to a rehabilitation facility.

Colbert also was shot and was in the hospital about 10 days before he was released and then booked into Washington County Detention Center and charged in connection with attempted capital murder, domestic battery in the third degree, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and terroristic threatening. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Franks said he was overwhelmed by the support shown Wednesday as he drove through Prairie Grove. Adults of all ages, teenagers and children lined the streets in the downtown area. Many other people were standing along the parade route.

“It was amazing, just to see everybody,” Franks said. “It just warms my heart and makes coming home a lot easier.”

Now that he’s home, Franks said he will continue to do physical therapy on his own, along with going to doctor’s appointments, and work to build up the strength in his right leg, which was broken from the gun shots and has a rod in it. Franks said doctors told him, he’s “good to go” for his right leg.

After the wound on the left leg heals, Franks said he will return to the rehabilitation center to receive a prosthetic leg and be trained on how to use it. He said it will take about three to four months for the wound to heal.

Franks said support from the community, police department and other law enforcement agencies in caring for his family has been more than he could have imagined.

“That made it easier for me to heal and get better,” he said.

The support has included hotel rooms for family members and meals every night, he said.

“There’s so many things they’ve done, I couldn’t say them all. It’s been amazing.”

Brynnley McCulley, 8, holds a sign Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as a long line of law enforcement vehicles pass during a parade in downtown Prairie Grove to welcome home Tyler Franks, an officer with the Prairie Grove Police Department who was shot May 4 while responding to a domestic disturbance. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Capt. Jeff O’Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department said he didn’t have the words to describe the amount of support from law enforcement agencies that escorted Franks from the rehab center to Greenland and then into Prairie Grove and the number of people who came out for the parade to welcome Franks home.

“It’s a reminder that people love law enforcement,” O’Brien said.

Franks was possibly 120 seconds away from dying and now he has a “great journey” ahead of him, O’Brien said.

Franks gave the go ahead for the parade, and O’Brien said it’s because he wanted to show people he’s doing OK.

“Even though evil exists, there is far more love and support out there,” O’Brien said. “This gives us the strength we need to continue to do our job.”