Libraries Ready For Summer

for Lincoln Library's summer reading program at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, and then will travel to Farmington Library for a special outdoor performance from 2 to 3 p.m. the same afternoon.

Farmington has other special performances scheduled for the summer, Morning Star Bird Sanctuary at 10 a.m., June 13 and Trike Theatre on Friday, July 23.

Its weekly summer reading programs will be held outside on the lawn from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning Tuesday, June 8. Another program, called "Work Out Your Wild Side," open to all ages, will be held outside from 1-2 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning June 10.

"All events will be outside," Ingersoll said. "Because kids are not yet eligible for vaccines, we wanted to keep going the route we're going and play it safe."

One new family event is called "Talewise: Unicorns Break the Cage," and families will be able to sign up as a group and reserve the community room for about 45 minutes during the week of July 12 for a private viewing of an interactive virtual program.

"That will be dipping our toes in the water to see how in-house activities go," Ingersoll said.

Plans for tweens, teenagers and adults include a book club for ages 8-12. Participants will read the book, "Ranger in Time: Rescue on the Oregon Trail," and the program will include activities that correlate with what's happening in the book.

Ingersoll said the reading program will have different incentives and weekly prizes for each age group.

"We're pretty excited," she said. "We're still calling it a hybrid summer reading program. We will still have safety precautions, just in case."

Lincoln will host its weekly summer reading program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, either inside the community building on Lincoln Square or outside on the square.

Lincoln's special events include Amazeum Enchanted Engineering at 10 a.m., June 11 and June 23; Kinders Music Show, 10 a.m., June 16; a magic show and foam cannon play time on June 30.

Leandra Kapity, children's librarian, said she is looking forward to everyone "having a great time" during the month of June.

Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program starts June 16. See the June 9 Enterprise-Leader for more information.