Lincoln Library Open For Business

Hello summer reading fans! So today, we start off our summer program with a balloon magic show at 10 a.m. Fun for everyone and it's free! We will be hosting an event every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. for the entire month of June. We will be meeting at the Community Building on Lincoln Square, and if for any reason we do not, we will let you know as soon as possible.

If you want to participate in our Summer Reading Challenge, come to the library, and we can get you signed up and give you more information.

We are open! You are welcome to come in and browse again. If you are the most comfortable in a mask, you can wear it. If you are most comfortable not wearing a mask, that's fine with us, too.

We have been buying books and movies, so come by and see what we have.

--Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library.