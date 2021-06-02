Museum Showcases Cherokee National Treasure

ROSE, Okla. – Learn the intricate skillset of a lifelong Cherokee craftsman in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum.

"Vyrl Keeter: Points of Origin," which opened to the public May 4, will be available to the public through June 26 and showcases the Cherokee National Treasure's private collection, as well as handcrafted items available for sale.

A Cherokee Nation citizen from Muskogee, Okla., Keeter was named National Treasure in 2016 for flint knapping and has been knapping stone into arrowheads, spearpoints and blades for most of his life. He also makes hatchets, knives and other one-of-a-kind tools, working with naturally occurring materials like chert and obsidian in addition to manufactured storefront glass.

"Vyrl has traveled around the country searching for materials and demonstrating both his technique and his enthusiasm to teach others," said Krystan Moser, manager of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. "His dedication to preserving his art form is visible in each unique piece skillfully shaped from stone."

The exhibit features many items available for purchase, including handcrafted rivercane blowgun and dart sets, knives, and stand-alone blades and points.

The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum. It is located at 55870 S. 490 Rd. in Rose.

For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.