Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bethany Manning, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Miranda Tutor, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathanie Lowery, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Madison Oglesby, 22, of Springdale, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Flanagan, 34, of Lincoln, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Wyatt Holstbraswell, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Crystal Barazza, 54, of Kansas, Okla., was arrested May 22 in connection with public intoxication.

A 14-year-old boy, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 18 in connection with theft of property.

Zazmine Grogan, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited May 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Miranda Reed, 45, of Lincoln, was cited May 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marcus Gooding, 22, of Farmington, was cited May 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Holly Johnson, 42, of Wesley, was cited May 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeremy Calvert, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 25 in connection with domestic assault third degree, criminal mischief second degree, criminal trespass, theft of property, criminal mischief and on a warrant for failure to pay.

Gavin Gardner-Knight, 21, of Fayetteville, was cited May 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Loman Rahn, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Toni Yeager, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Goodin, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dustin Thomason, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ethan Doran, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 17 in connection with public intoxication.

Derek Madden, 30, of Fort Smith, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Drew John Bailey, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear and theft by receiving.

Justin Gray, 35, of West Fork, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Christopher Woodward, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cassandra Thronebury, 38, of Farmington, was arrested May 19 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Paige Reyes, 24, of Lowell, was arrested May 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Troglin, 32, of Springdale, was arrested May 22 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Logan Boudrey, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 22 in connection with DWI, violation of implied consent, careless driving, excess speed.

Jeffrey Fleeger, 59, of Claremore, Okla., was arrested May 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mckenna Ledbetter, 18, of Lincoln, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Randy Calhoun, 36, of Farmington, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.