Sports Brief

PRAIRIE GROVE

Football Camp

Boys entering grades 1-7 are invited to attend Prairie Grove's summer football camp. Sessions for grades 1-3 will be held June 7-9, from 8-10 a.m.; grades 4-7 will be held June 7-9, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. Cost of the camp is $40 for all grades. Kids can sign up on the first day of camp.

The camp consists of a fun, action-filled combination of football fundamentals, hard work and self-esteem builders, basic fundamentals for all positions, position-specific drills and technique, agility drills, how to practice with intensity, and competition. Awards will be given in many categories and campers will receive a camp T-shirt. According to camp director John Elder, every child will receive personal instruction, positive encouragement and a sense of belonging.

Campers must sign a medical release to participate, the camp does not provide medical insurance for campers. Make checks payable to Prairie Grove Football Camp.

Coach John Elder will be directing the camp. Coach Elder is the defensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the high school team and the head junior high football coach. He was head high school football coach at Arkansas Baptist and spent six years at the high school and junior high levels at Shiloh Christian before coming to Prairie Grove Schools. He has 28 years coaching experience.

Coach Danny Abshier is the head high school football coach at Prairie Grove and will be assisting with the camp. Coach Abshier assisted at Harrison High School and junior high for three years before coming to Prairie Grove where he has worked for the past 29 years. Prairie Grove has advanced to the state semifinals in 1997, 2003, 2012, 2015 and 2016, and played in the 2015 state championship. Youth are encouraged to become part of the tradition.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Elder or Coach Abshier at 479-846-4228.