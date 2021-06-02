State Park Hosts Arkansas! To Arms!

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will host "Arkansas! To Arms!" with activities and programs going on all day Saturday, June 5.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., with programs every half hour through 1 p.m., visitors can learn about the infantry, cavalry, artillery, antebellum etiquette and its uses in polite society, Civil War children's games, Civil War sutlers, Southern women and their effect on the Civil War and Civil War laundresses.

An artillery demonstration will be held at 3 p.m., and a guided battlefield tour will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tickets for the one-mile tour are available at Hindman Hall Museum and are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Children younger than 6 are free.

For more information, drop by Hindman Hall on June 5 to pick up a schedule.