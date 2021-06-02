What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street.

All-Alumni Reunion

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be held 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. Please plan to attend and spread the word. We look forward to seeing graduates, teachers, employees and others related to the school from all times. If you have questions, please contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected] or 479-422-2046.

LINCOLN

Doctor Museum Yard Sale

The annual Arkansas Country Doctor Museum yard sale will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3 and June 4; 8 a.m. to noon, June 5. Donations are being accepted for the sale. For more information or to donate, contact the museum at 479-824-4307 or email, [email protected]

PRAIRIE GROVE

The Junk Ranch

The spring edition of The Junk Ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, June 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 5. Admission is $10 on Friday (also good for Saturday) and $5 on Saturday. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets will be sold at the ticket booth for cash only. The show features antiques, handmade pieces, holiday items and one-of-a-kind finds.

Benefit Dinner For Officer Franks

A drive-through dinner to benefit Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks, who was shot May 4 when responding to a domestic disturbance, will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Prairie Grove High School. Price is $10 per meal for a half-chicken dinner with beans, fried potatoes and dessert.

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street.