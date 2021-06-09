It's Time For A Tale About A Tail

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Public Library kicks off "Tails & Tales" summer reading program on Wednesday, June 16.

Amanda Thulin, children's librarian, said the library will have storytime at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays for babies through preschool-age or kindergarten-age and then another program at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays geared toward school-age children, even though it's open to everyone.

This is Thulin's first summer to be in charge of the program, and she admits she's a little nervous, but adds, "It's going to be fun."

Both programs will be in-person with masks optional, Thulin said. The programs will not be available virtually.

"I'd rather cater to the kids who are here," Thulin said.

Registration is not required. Children will pick up reading logs and punch cards at the library and will be able to earn prizes throughout the summer.

Many of the performers and guest speakers had been scheduled for the 2020 summer reading program. When those were canceled because of covid-19, Thulin said she was able to reschedule them for 2021.

The first afternoon program will be a magic show with Aaron Acosat at 1 p.m., June 16. Other summer reading events will be Stephen Cox, the mad scientist; Marty Boone, the Balloon Man; an outside fun day with a bouncy house and ice cream; Turpentine Creek Big Cat Rescue; and George Reader, the magician.

The morning program will be a typical storytime for young children with crafts, stories, games and dancing, Thulin said.