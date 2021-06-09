Waste Management Proposes Polycarts For Customers

FARMINGTON -- Waste Management is proposing two changes to its contract with the city of Farmington.

George Wheatley with the company addressed Farmington City Council about the changes during a special meeting Monday at City Hall. The council did not take any action but will consider the request at its June 14 regular monthly meeting.

Wheatley said Waste Management has seven new automated trucks with a side loader and wants to provide a 96-gallon polycart to every resident at no charge to the customer. The company would continue to provide yellow bags for senior citizens and green bags for yard waste. The green recycling bins would continue to be used as is.

Wheatley said the polycarts, which have a handle and lid, are easy to use and are safer for employees. Residents are asked to continue to bag their trash and place it in the polycart.

The company is not asking for a price increase because of the carts but is asking the city to extend its contract for service five more years through August 2028.

If the council approves the request on June 14, Wheatley said polycarts would be delivered to customers during July. He said some people will receive new carts and some used carts, but all will be in good condition and "look pretty good."

The carts will belong to Waste Management and be maintained by Waste Management. If a cart is damaged, Wheatley said the customer can call the company for it to be repaired or replaced.

In Farmington, Waste Management has about 2,500 customers. If someone had to purchase their own cart, it would cost about $75-$80 from a retail store, Wheatley said.

Wheatley said WM prefers that customers only have one polycart, but if a resident has more trash, the option exists to purchase another cart at a discounted price. Or he said customers would be allowed to place a couple of bags on top of their one cart, if necessary.

Presently, WM's monthly rates for Farmington are: $9.92 for curbside garbage; $4.21 for curbside recycle; $7.66 for curbside garbage senior (62 and older); $1.08 per bag for yellow bags (62 or older); $50.14 per roll for 30 green bags.

The contract allows Waste Management to adjust prices annually based on the consumer price index published by the United States Department of Labor Statististics. The most recent price increase was effective Jan. 1, based on a 3.2% upward fluctuation in the consumer price index.