What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street. It is open to the public.

Farmington All-Alumni Reunion

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be held 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. Please plan to attend and spread the word. We look forward to seeing graduates, teachers, employees and others related to the school from all times. If you have questions, please contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected] or 479-422-2046.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Benefit Dinner For Officer Franks

A drive-through dinner to benefit Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks, who was shot May 4 when responding to a domestic disturbance, will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Prairie Grove High School. Price is $10 per meal for a half-chicken dinner with beans, fried potatoes and dessert.

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public.