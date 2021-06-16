Arvest Senior Teller Retires

FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank invites its customers and community members alike to offer best wishes to Jeanne Castor, who has announced her retirement.

Castor has worked in the banking industry for 38 years, including more than 31 years at Arvest. She currently serves as a senior teller at Arvest's Farmington branch.

"We can't thank Jeanne enough for her years of service and all the help she has provided to our customers for so many years," said Shannon Sallee, Arvest vice president and branch sales manager. "We will miss her greatly and know our customers will miss her too. At the same time, we couldn't be happier to share in her excitement as she moves into the next chapter of her life. We wish her all the best."

Castor will continue to live in Prairie Grove.

