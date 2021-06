PRAIRIE GROVE -- Berries Unlimited at 10974 Ravenwood Drive in Prairie Grove opened up for its "U Pick" service on Saturday. Blueberries can be picked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The business also will pick blueberries for customers, but asks people to call a day ahead to get this service. The phone number is 479-846-6030.