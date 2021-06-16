Lincoln Grad Accepts National Ag Position

ARLINGTON, VA -- A Lincoln graduate has been named as the manager for events and member engagement for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation.

The association announced the hiring of Tandy Kidd in a May 25 news release. Kidd will lead all events hosted by the NASDA, including planning and execution, in addition to facilitating member engagement. His first day with the foundation was June 14.

"I look forward to engaging and working with NASDA members to amplify their voice for agriculture. I am excited to apply my skills in event planning to create opportunities for leaders to convene on issues facing our industry and serve NASDA members' vision for sound national agricultural and food policy," Kidd said.

Kidd most recently served as special project manager for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture. Working under Secretary Blayne Arthur, he has cochaired the Midwestern Association of State Departments of Agriculture Conference and managed the Oklahoma State Fair, along with facilitating a variety of other projects for the department.

He currently serves on the Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Program Advisory Council and brings international perspective through having participated in multiple exchange programs, including the U.S. State Department Professional Exchange Program.

Kidd, who graduated from Lincoln High School in 2012, holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and a minor in marketing from Oklahoma State University.