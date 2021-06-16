MARIE ROY COLUMN: Sun, Rain, Sun, Rain

The sun was so pretty and bright as it rose at 6 a.m. this morning. What a hopeful sign, "No rain this morning." Then, as I looked out the south window, I noticed the south wind was blowing hard, and dark, ominous looking clouds were coming from the southwest! My grandson, coming into Fort Smith from his route, said he was in a "downpour" there. So much for a "sunny day."

For those who might still remember Glenn and Elsie Hanger, former residents of Lincoln, I have mentioned her niece, Pam Fawver, who has continued to keep me posted with news since Elsie passed away. Her many newsy letters have been bright times during the past months.

Today, I received another note, with not-so-good news. While on vacation, she became very sick and, during a trip to urgent care, had X-rays, flu tests and lab work, going home after two shots and antibiotics. Later, in testing for pneumonia, it "picked up something" with her lungs and heart, so now she waits for reports, more antibiotics and rest.

Though the hay crop is past its prime, and the gardens are too muddy to grow well, the trees are something else! Whether due to the hard freeze or late freeze, so many were late in leafing out, and even presumed dead. When they did come to color, they were full with the lush foliage and thick dark leaves. Beautiful!

Happy birthday to Bobby Braly, Jason Moorman, Melissa Little, Kelly Loftin, Dwain Rigsbee, Jim Griffin, Paul Braly, Wayne Cruickshank, Edward Bradley, Linda Myers.

Happy anniversary to John and Linda Munyon, Josh and Kendra Moore, Wendell and Teresa Pershall.

Happy years, all!

P.S. The bright sun did bring some rain. This afternoon a downpour of 1.7 inches came down.

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.