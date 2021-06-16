Moreton Family Farm Named To Century Farm Program

The year was 1872.

The Civil War had been raging less than a decade before. John H. Kirk, a native of Tennessee, decided to load up his family and possessions and set out west to find a new place to settle. Early on in their journey they came to what is today Summers, Arkansas. One of their party had taken ill, so they decided to camp out on the banks of Ballard Creek for a couple of weeks to allow the family member to recuperate.

"They liked the area so much they decided to just stay," said Gerita Moreton, great-granddaughter of John H. Kirk. "They liked the open valley, they liked the bubbling fresh creek. You can only imagine how beautiful it was back then."

Three years later, in 1875, they purchased the original homestead of what today is the Moreton Family Farm, the 2020 Washington County honoree for the Century Farm Program. It was approximately 175 acres, but only about 100 to 110 acres were actually farmable to them. The rest was hilly woods.

"Back then, you farmed for survival as opposed to for profit like we do today," said Dax Moreton, Gerita's son. "They grew table vegetables, had some livestock in pigs and cattle. The farm was what supported you because you didn't have the local Walmart to buy things."

John H. Kirk already had a few children when he settled in Summers. But the offspring who was destined to take over the farm was born and reared on the newly purchased land. They named him Robert E. Lee Kirk. Robert E. Lee took over for his father in 1917. He established an orchard where they grew apples and pears. One pear tree still remains from the original orchard. They also grew some oats, corn and hay to feed their livestock.

The few cows they raised on the farm produced cream that the family sold on the railroad.

"They had a depot in Summers so the train would stop and my grandfather would load the cream on to be taken to sell down the line," Gerita said. "I still have one of the cream cans that he used for the cream they sold. Apparently, their cream was a hot commodity at the time."

Robert E. Lee had three sons. When they grew up, one son went to Kansas, one to Texas, but the third son stayed in Arkansas to continue the family farm legacy. In 1953, Gerita's father, John Rector Kirk, bought her grandfather out. John Rector would go on to work the farm for the next 26 years.

Gerita was John Rector's only child and she loved growing up on the farm. "It was wonderful," she said. "Wherever my dad went, I went. I grew up on a tractor and driving a hay truck. Anything you can think of to do on a farm I was there doing it."

Gerita was also an avid basketball player and went to Arkansas Tech to play on the team. She got her degree in P.E. and science and taught for 40 years. She met her husband, Charles, through teaching. He began his career coaching football and teaching social studies. He ended up as dean of students at Lincoln High School.

Charles also had a farming background, but it was quite different from Gerita's. "He was a flatlander," she said. "He was a tomato grower and river bottom guy. He didn't know much about the hill farming or grass farming or cattle; he knew more about plants and soil."

When Gerita and Charles took over the farm, it had about 60 head of cattle. But they worked to expand the potential of the farm over the years.

"Dad worked to try to increase land usage through fertilization," Dax said. "They really worked to maximize what the farm could do and built it up to about 250 head of momma cows."

Gerita and Charles had two children, both boys. The eldest son, Dax, stayed in the area to carry on the farming tradition. Dane, the youngest, moved to Oklahoma City to be a civil engineer. However, whenever Dane comes home, he jumps right in and helps with whatever needs to be done, Gerita said.

Dax always knew he wanted to be a farmer.

"I graduated from Lincoln High School in 1996 and decided that the farm was where I wanted to be," Dax said. "So, I got a degree in agri-business, then came home from college and got a job in town because the farm didn't bring in enough to support both me and my parents."

Dax and his wife remodeled the home of his grandparents that stands on the farm where they are raising their daughter, Brinkley, who is 14.

Dax has helped the business expand by opening up some land for leasing. Today, the farm is all cattle and the only thing grown onsite is hay for feeding. But, even with all the growth and success, Dax still has a full-time job at Arvest where he is an executive vice president and commercial loan manager in Fayetteville. He specializes in handling the rural markets. But it's farming that is in his blood.

"The best way I can describe it is farming is the most rewarding thing I've ever done," Dax said. "You can see an animal be born. And when it hits the ground it needs someone to care for it. It needs to be fed, it needs a health program. And then you watch it grow and finally go to the end user. The work I do here helps feed people. You can work all year at another job and see the results on a spread sheet. But on the farm, you get to watch an animal be born and then grow up. That is so satisfying."

As for the next generation, Gerita and Charles have three granddaughters, two with Dane and one with Dax. It is Dax's daughter, Brinkley, who already is showing interest.

"She's right there in the thick of things every day," Gerita said. "When we work cattle, she is very much a part of it. When we had the recent snow and cold front, she put her little cap on and was right there helping us feed the cows."

Dax, however, isn't sure she will want to do it for a living. "She really loves the outdoors and the life on the farm," he said. "But as far as taking it over, we will just have to wait and see."

On being selected to be the only Washington County family farm to be honored in 2020 by the Century Farm Program, Gerita was happy they made the decision to go for it.

"Dax filled out all of the papers and sent them in," she said. "We had no idea whether we were going to get selected for the honor of being an Arkansas Century Farm but we got it. It is a pretty prestigious thing. We are all very proud and happy."

Dax Moreton - 1981

left to right Bob Kirk, JR Kirk, Angie Kirk - 1944

JR Kirk - 1954

JR Kirk and Gerita Kirk/Moreton - 1954

COURTESY PHOTO Jasper Kirk, Bob Kirk, JR Kirk in 1950. They were the sons of Robert E. Lee Kirk, who took over the family farm from his father, John H. Kirk, in 1917.

Dax Moreton of Lincoln in 1981. Moreton knew from an early age that he wanted to be a farmer and continue the tradition of the family farm. He also works full-time for Arvest Bank and is a former member of Lincoln School Board.

Bob Kirk, left, JR Kirk and Angie Kirk in 1944.

JR Kirk in 1954. Kirk bought the family farm from his father, Robert E. Lee Kirk, in 1953.

COURTESY PHOTO Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, and Wes Ward, cabinet secretary for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, right, award the Century Farm designation to Gerita and Charles Moreton of Summers. The farm is a 2020 nominee for the program.