Obituaries For WCEL On June 16, 2021

Amber Sue (Belcher) Dunigan

Amber Sue (Belcher) Dunigan, born in Tyler, Texas, on July 19, 1984, passed from this life on May 28, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Jason, and beloved son Liam. Liam was her "BugBugs." She was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Amber is also survived by her mother and stepfather Tammie and Edward Hogan; father and stepmother Obie and Sandy Belcher; grandmother Glenda Nichols; sisters Chanda White, Summer Hogan and Kristen Walker; brother Seth White; and stepbrothers Aldin Hogan and Blake and Justin Derrington. Her family includes numerous loving aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, David Adams, Brenda and Gene Kelly and Obie Belcher Sr.

Memorial service for Amber was held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Ark. To leave an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Morris Dale Foster

Morris Dale Foster, age 82, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in Prairie Grove Health and Rehab. He was born February 7, 1939, in Winslow, Arkansas, the son of Charles and Virginia (Weber) Foster.

Dale was a member of the Farmington Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by one son, James Dale Foster, his parents, and two brothers, Marvin and Jimmie Foster.

Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Foster; two brothers, Charles Foster of Prairie Grove and Wayne Foster of Farmington; three sisters, Anita Meadors and Mary Rice both of Farmington, and Helen Carter of Prairie Grove; one granddaughter, Jessica Rex; two grandsons, Matthew and Sammy Foster; and three great grandchildren.

Dale will be laid to rest in the Black Oak Cemetery in Winslow, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Terry John Hesgard

Terry John Hesgard, 75, of Prairie Grove, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Janesville, Wis., to Lawrence and Viola Mae Olson Hesgard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue Ellen Hesgard; stepdad, Wally Bartz; and father and mother-in-law, James and Dorothy Nicks.

Terry retired from General Motors in 1999. He was a member of the UAW, Local 95. He was vice president of the Janesville Bowmans Club. Terry was an avid hunter and fisherman and a Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.

He is survived by son, Brad Hesgard of Fayetteville; daughter, Amy Abraham and husband Johnny of Prairie Grove; grandchildren, Jordan Harper and husband Brad, Baylee Hesgard, Gabrielle Montgomery and husband Wyatt, Brady Hesgard, Morgan Wunder, Bailee Abraham and fiance Caleb Montgomery, Layton Hesgard, Dane Wunder and Louden Hesgard; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nova and Oakleigh; and siblings, Linda Brink, Rick Hesgard, Debbie Braun, Cheryl Manning and husband Jim, Todd Hesgard and wife Michelle, Sheila Hesgard and Brian Hesgard and wife Kim.

A special thanks to his caregiver, Carlos Smith, and Washington Regional Hospice.

A celebration of life was held June 12, 2021, at Beard's Chapel with Pastor David Holmes officiating.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com .

John Boyce Hooser II

John Boyce "Little John" Hooser II, age 59, a resident of Westville, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was born August 20, 1961, in Ada, Oklahoma, the son of John Boyce and Mary Ellen (Brady) Hooser.

John was the pastor of the Corner Post Cowboy Church in Siloam Springs. He retired from the Prairie Grove Fire Department after 21 years of service. He loved participating in roping events, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Smith Hooser; one daughter, Cassie Davis and her husband Scott; one son, Jake Hooser and his wife Catelyn; his parents, John and Mary Ellen Hooser; five grandchildren, Lily and Ella Davis, Cannan, Boker and Creed Hooser; one sister, Ronda Hooser.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 641 Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753 or Circle of Life Hospice 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Arkansas 72762.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Ronnie Miller

Ronnie Miller, son of Carl Miller and Louisa Jones, 80, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away June 9, 2021.

Ronnie was born in 1941 in Commerce, Oklahoma. After graduating from Prairie Grove High School, Ronnie married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Day and then went on to serve in the Army 4th Howitzer Battalion in Germany. Ronnie had many jobs during his lifetime, including Key Punch Operator at IBM, Gordon's Trucking, along with working his 200-acre farm in Cincinnati, Arkansas, until his retirement to Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ronnie was a member of Genesis Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ronnie was predeceased by his mother, Louisa (Walker) Jones and his father, Carl Miller, his brothers, Coleman and Faris Miller, his half-sisters, Pamela Pavatt and Linda Rule, and his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Day Miller.

Ronnie is survived by his son, Ronnie Dale Miller of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his daughter, Chandra Miller-Starks of Olympia, Washington, her husband, Aaron Starks and their two children, Cora and Alden, his half-brother, Gary Jones of Macomb, Mo., and many other friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., June 22, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home, followed by a gathering of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Genesis Church, Attention: Genesis Truth & Action Program, 205 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701.

Anna Blanche O'Connor

Anna Blanche O'Connor, 87, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Delaney, Ark., to Al and Nancy Massie Hollingsworth.

She was a member of Highland Park Assembly of God Church. Anna retired after 38 years with Campbell Soup. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, crocheting and walking.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert O'Connor, and brothers, Franklin, Henry and Jim Hollingsworth.

She is survived by sons, Larry O'Connor of Farmington, Carey O'Connor and wife Patti of Rowlett, Texas, and Terry O'Connor and wife Michelle of Elkins; daughter, Carol Hedrick and husband Michael of Springdale; brothers, Pete Hollingsworth and Fred Hollingsworth, both of Elkins; sister, Gladys Gifford of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Beard's Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brad Redding officiating. Private interment was at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to My Possibilities, 3601 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, Texas, 75075.

Online condolences may be made to www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.