What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street.

Battlefield State Park Birthday Party

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will celebrate its 50th birthday with a party on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Stop by Hindman Hall Museum to celebrate with cupcakes. First come, first serve.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20-to-30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.