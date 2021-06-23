All-Conference Wolves

LINCOLN -- Five baseball players received All-Conference recognition as Lincoln went 15-14, qualified for Regionals, and saw its first All-Star since 2012 under Coach J. Keith for the 2021 season.

ALL-STATE

Noah Moore

Noah Moore earned All-Star, All-State and All-Conference honors for the Wolves from a productive senior season. Noah Moore batted .493 smashing 33 total hits including 10 doubles and five home runs. He also received the Wolf Award and Silver Slugger Award.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Cody Webb

Cody Webb, a 2021 graduate, earned All-Conference distinction for his senior season. Webb played shortstop and batted .389 with seven doubles and a home run.

Jackson Endacott

Jackson Endacott was named 3A-1 All-Conference for his junior season. Endacott proved handy with his bat, pounding out 21 hits for a.349 average with four doubles and a pair of home runs. Defensively, he was given the team's Gold Glove Award.

"I can't wait to get Jackson back next season," Keith said.

Kase Ingram

Kase Ingram got his varsity career off the ground in a big way, compiling a 6-2 record as a freshman with a 3.4 ERA in 42.3 innings of work with 67 stike outs against 21 base-on-balls.

"We're excited to watch Kase grow," Keith said.

Drew Moore

Drew Moore also burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman impact player earning All-Conference recognition. Drew struck out 68 batters while allowing 42 base on balls over 43.2 innings of work with a 4.4 ERA.

Keith only expects him to get better over the course of the summer and be postured to take the next step as he refines his game.