Board Approves Superintendent Raise

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board approved a 2% raise last week for Superintendent Reba Holmes and also is considering a proposal to allow a flexible school day on Wednesdays next year so teachers can meet in their collaborative teams.

The board agreed to increase Holmes' salary from $115,000 to $117,300, effective July 1. The motion for the raise was made by board member J.C. Dobbs following executive session.

Dobbs said the board discussed a raise during Holmes' evaluation in January, but Holmes did not want anything until her staff was given an increase. The board approved a 2% raise to the base salary schedules for certified and classified employees at its meeting last month.

"This last year has been taxing on everyone," Dobbs said. "I think they've done a phenomenal job. It's like the course has been changed on a daily basis."

Dobbs said school patrons may not have agreed with every decision made by the district, but he believes decisions were "made with the kids' and staffs' best interests at heart."

Holmes has served as school superintendent since July 2018, first as interim superintendent and then named superintendent in January 2019.

Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, made the proposal for the district to have a flexible schedule on Wednesdays, where parents would be allowed to pick up their children at 1:30 p.m., but activities and programs would continue for those students who remain on campus for the rest of the school day.

Older students who drive or walk home would be allowed to leave with their parent's permission, Joenks said.

Buses would run their regular routes.

Joenks said this would allow time for teachers to meet in their collaborative teams to discuss and analyze student data and look at specific student needs.

As an example, Holmes pointed out first grade has eight teachers. It's not possible for all of them to meet together during a regular school day schedule, Holmes said.

With a flexible day, these eight teachers would have one hour each week from about 2-3 p.m. to meet as a team, Holmes said.

She said buses will run as normal so the change would not disrupt parents and their schedules.

The school board decided to vote on the proposal at its July meeting.

In other news, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with five churches in Prairie Grove that would allow an off-site place for the district to relocate students in case of emergencies.

Agreements were made with Prairie Grove Christian, Prairie Grove United Methodist, Church of Latter-Day Saints of Jesus Christ, Prairie Grove First Baptist and Faith Covenant.

Shawn Whit, director of technology and security, said he decided on MOUs with five churches so it wouldn't be obvious where students may be taken and to provide a choice in deciding the best location in case of emergencies.

The board approved insurance renewals with the Arkansas State Board Association for property insurance, almost $82,000; for vehicle insurance, $14,3734; for mobile equipment, $420.

The consent agenda, as approved by the board, included the resignation of 11 people, including three teachers, Stephanie Huffmaster, Amy Lamar and Aubrey Edwards. Two teachers resigned their head coaching responsibilities. Steve Edmiston resigned as head junior high boys basketball coach and Mason Pinkley resigned as head seventh grade football coach.

The board approving hiring 14 people, including five teachers, Angie Stewart, junior high social studies/literacy; Bethany Howerton, middle school literacy; Brittany Brazell, first grade; Nicki Hutchens, third grade; Ali Walton, first grade; Sabrina McCollum, middle school art.

Kristen Walker will be the new head boys soccer coach; Ray Rulan, e-sports coach; and Kaden Selph, high school cheer coach.