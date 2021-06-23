Cardinal All-Conference Performers

FARMINGTON -- Eight members of Farmington's 4A North Regional champion, which advanced to the Class 4A State baseball semifinals were awarded All-Conference honors, and two named All-State.

Farmington excelled on the baseball diamond going 23-7 and 7-1 in league play for the 2021 season. The Cardinals took the No. 1 seed into the district tournament and finished as 4A-1 District Runner-up with a tough, 3-1, loss to Shiloh Christian in the tournament finals on May 1.

The next week Farmington won the 4A North Regional at Harrison by knocking out 4A-4 regular season champion Morrilton, 16-3; getting past Huntsville, 4-1, in the semifinals; and besting Regional host, Harrison, 9-3, to win its first Regional title since 2007.

The Cardinals, coached by Jay Harper, beat Pocahontas, 9-8, during Class 4A State tournament action at Morrilton before coming up short, 8-2, to Magnolia in the semifinals.

"We had high expectations coming into the season. We thought we had enough pitching to get us into the state championship or at least the state tournament, and that proved to be right," Harper said.

Harper noted the team improved week-by-week, and although they graduated four seniors, the majority of the team will be back including all but one pitcher.

"We're excited for the future," Harper said.

ALL-STATE

All-State honorees were pitcher Myles Harvey and shortstop Caden Elsik, both of whom also received All-Conference recognition. Harvey went 9-2 on the mound. In 65 innings, he allowed 26 runs, only half of which were earned, with 76 strike outs, 24 base on balls, and compiled a 1.40 ERA. Elsik batted .433, smashing 39 hits, including 7 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, and driving in 22 runs.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Others receiving All-Conference designation were: pitcher Ethan Hodge, third baseman Kyson Bridges, second baseman/leadoff hitter Tate Sutton, first baseman/pitcher Chase Brown, outfielder Michael White, and catcher Trey Hill.

Hill was also voted to the All-State tournament team.

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

Farmington's solitary loss in 4A-1 Conference play came against Harrison (16-5, 6-0) on April 15. The Goblins pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and knock Farmington (14-5, 5-1) out of first place in the 4A-1 baseball standings. Later in the season, Harrison suffered a loss to Shiloh Christian and all three teams finished tied for a conference championship with identical 7-1 league records.

Cole Keylon's leadoff single and Dylan Block's double put two runners in scoring position with no outs for Trey Richardson, who brought both runs home with a sacrifice fly aided by a throw that went past third, enabling the second run to score.

Brown, pitching in relief, induced the next two batters to fly out; but the Cardinals couldn't make up the difference in their last at-bat with Jarrett Wilson recording the save for Harrison.

Harvey threw five innings, striking out six for Farmington in a duel against Goblin starter Cy Madden, who went six innings while recording 10 strikeouts.

April 15, 2021

At Farmington

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

Harrison (16-5, 6-0)^010^001^2^--^4^9^0

Farmington (14-5, 5-1)^100^100^0^--^2^2^1

W -- Madden, L -- Brown.

Farmington 7, Berryville 2

The top of the order shredded Berryville pitching as Farmington beat the Bobcats 7-2 on Monday, April 12. The first five Cardinal batters pounded out two hits apiece. White led the way by driving in three runs on two hits highlighted by a two-run double that was part of a four-run fourth inning powering Farmington to a 6-1 lead. Hill drove in two runs and Bridges had an RBI as the Cardinals remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference action.

Hodge went four innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing only three hits. Brown and Elsik finished out the game in relief. Tanner Rosales took the loss, throwing five innings for Berryville and striking out five.

April 13, 2021

At Berryville

Farmington 7, Berryville 2

Farmington (14-4, 5-0)^110^400^1^--^7^12^2

Berryville (5-10, 1-5)^001^000^1^--^2^4^1

W -- Hodge, L -- Rosales.

Farmington 7, Clarksville 2

Hill had a big day at the plate, belting a pair of home runs as the Cardinals smoked Clarksville on Monday, March 15. Both of Hill's blasts were solo shots. Trevor McCuin had two hits for the Cards including a double. Brown went 3.1 innings to earn the win, allowing five hits with five strikeouts.

Easton Case had three hits and an RBI for Clarksville. Dakota Pasley drove in the Panthers' other run. Pasley went 4 innings, striking out one, and took the loss.

March 15, 2021

At Farmington

Farmington 7, Clarksville 2

Clarksville (2-3)^001^000^1^--^2^6^1

Farmington (5-2)^301^210^x^--^7^8^3

W -- Brown, L -- Pasley.