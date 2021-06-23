Cardinals Get Key League Win

HUNTSVILLE -- Farmington's 5-2 road win at Huntsville March 19 was part of a 7-1 run through conference play that enabled the Cardinals to finish in a 3-way tie for first.

Farmington ground out a tough win that became instrumental in earning a 3-way tie for first place along with Shiloh Christian, whom the Cardinals beat 14-11 on April 2; and Harrison, which edged Farmington, 4-2, on April 15. Farmington wound up with, not only a share of the conference championship, but also with the No. 1 seed going into district.

Against Huntsville, the offense fell far short of what Farmington coach Jay Harper wants -- to put a team away when the opportunity arises.

Huntsville committed an error to give Farmington its first run as the Cardinals captured a 2-0 advantage in the third, but a total of 10 Cardinal runners were left on base and Farmington wouldn't get another run across until the fifth inning. The Eagles matched that to make it a 3-1 game going into the sixth.

Huntsville starter Amos Mayes lasted four innings, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and yielding four bases on balls. Mayes threw 45 strikes while reaching a 74-pitch count. Braden Carter came on briefly, facing three batters but getting no outs. He hit one batter with a pitch. Kolton Reynolds played the role of closer for Huntsville, pitching the last three innings and allowing three runs on two hits. He issued one walk and struck out six while taking the loss.

"We didn't capitalize when we should. We could have blown it open in the third, but we left too many runners on base," Harper said. "But we did pitch it good and we did play good defense."

Farmington scored five runs on four hits with two runs batted in. Farmington's 7-hole hitter, Michael White, went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Lawson Devault achieved the Cardinals' only other run batted in despite going 0-for-3 at the plate.

Trevor McCuin (0-for-2, RS, BB), Trey Hill (1-for-3, BB), Caden Elsik (1-for-2, RS, BB), Will Hellard (0-for-1, RBI), and Trevor May (1-for-4, 1 RS) contributed to the Cardinal offense. McCuin and Elsik each got on base once the hard way by absorbing an errant pitch. The Cardinals added a pair of runs in their final at-bat in the top of the seventh.

"We strung a couple of base hits together. Michael White had a base hit ... Trevor May had a hit that led to a couple of other runs," Harper said.

Harper praised starting pitcher Myles Harvey, who allowed one earned run on four hits, issuing two walks, and recording 12 strikeouts.

"Myles Harvey threw six complete innings. He did a good job," Harper said.

Ethan Hodge came on in relief and earned the save despite the Eagles pushing a run across in the bottom of the seventh.

Huntsville was led by Grayson Easterling, who went 2-for-4, while Reynolds (1-for-3, BB) drove in a run. The Eagles left 8 runners behind.

March 18, 2021

At Huntsville

Farmington 5, Huntsville 2

Farmington (6-3, 1-0) .....002^010^2^--^5^4^1

Huntsville (5-2, 1-1) ......000^010^1^--^2^4^3

W -- Myles Harvey, L -- Kolton Reynolds.