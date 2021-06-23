Catcher Takes Quantum Leap Toward Aerospace Engineer

LINCOLN -- Playing catcher, one of the toughest jobs in baseball, comes with multiple responsibilities and simultaneous opportunities -- something 2021 Lincoln graduate Noah Moore made the most of as a senior.

Perpetual multitasking comes at the top of the position requirements.

The catcher must correctly interpret signals from the dugout and relay those to the pitcher. He's adorned in protective equipment, yet his body often serves as a human shield to deflect high velocity pitches and hold runners on base. Tracking pop-ups around the plate, throwing out base runners attempting to steal, and protecting home are all part of his resume.

"It's definitely a challenge most of the time, but if you can get good at it, I've really liked to practice here lately so getting good at it's really been a good thing," Noah Moore said during a recent interview.

All-Star Senior Season

In addition to the defensive athleticism, batting skills help solidify a team's lineup.

This spring the aspiring Aerospace Engineer major could be found leading the Lincoln Wolves baseball team, excelling to the tune of an All-Star season featuring a .493 batting average, 33 total hits, 10 doubles, and five home runs with 28 RBIs.

Noah Moore prepared by taking batting lessons and practicing "quite a bit" to get better for his senior year.

With that kind of consistent performance on the baseball diamond, Noah Moore becomes Lincoln's first baseball All-Star since pitcher Zach Summers earned that distinction for the 2012 season -- yet the principle foundations of his life don't require a degree in rocket science.

Noah Moore's high school coach, J. Keith, calls him the type of kid fathers wish their daughter could date.

"I try to be a servant leader, to show my teammates what I would do so they can do it better," Noah Moore said.

His personal definition of servant leadership comes from people he views as role models including former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who resurrected his dream of playing professional football at age 33 by trying out as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Hot Springs native Adam Brown, a member of SEAL Team Six, killed in action during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in a combat engagement on March 18, 2010.

Navy SEAL Hero

Brave Magazine, an online publication of flagandbanner.com, reported that while on patrol during a cold winter, Brown noticed the plight of Afghan children, who were either barefoot or wore sandals. Thinking of his own children, he called his wife, asking for all the children's shoes they could send to him. His parents and their church helped her ship shoes by the box load.

Instead of carrying extra rations and ammunition on patrol, Brown stuffed tiny shoes into his bag and distributed footwear to kids inhabiting the Afghan villages.

When his team got pinned down by enemy fire, Brown charged, drawing fire away from SEAL Team Six and enabling them to complete their mission. That act of valor cost him his life.

"I just think it's awesome when someone can step up and do something for the people, be a leader that not a lot of people see, but it's something that they have to do. He knows that's going to help the country," Noah Moore said.

According to a memorial submitted by Commander Roy A. Mosteller, U.S. Navy retired, the SEAL's courage was only one side of a complex man who balanced his life with Christian faith and became known for the qualities of kindness and compassion as much as toughness and fearlessness.

"Most importantly, his love and commitment to his family should serve as an example to all men. Adam poured his soul into getting the most out of life," Mosteller wrote citing one of Brown's comrades.

Servant Inspiration

Noah Moore draws inspiration from Brown and, like his namesake, although he doesn't feel called to construct an ark and sail the seven seas, actively works to protect his family and those around him. His parents instilled Christian values and a work ethic while running a contracting business.

"We get up and we get it done -- so hard work and Christian values are what a person should be in life," Noah Moore said.

Coming out of the dugout at the end of the game, he would pick up everything he could and carry it to make sure his team didn't have to run because they left something out while making certain the baseball stuff got taken care of.

He didn't go looking for a freshman and tell them to do it.

"No, I would rather show somebody than tell somebody what to do," Noah Moore said.

His younger brother, Drew Moore, a rising sophomore at Lincoln, knows life could have been less pleasant growing up had Noah sported a different attitude where big brother picks on little brother.

Drew is thankful he didn't have to deal with those scenarios, saying, "It would have been harder for me to just bond with him and to just be there with him all the time and just trust him that he's going to do the right thing for me."

Now that he's done with high school, Noah Moore prepares himself to take a quantum leap to the next level as a freshman at Oklahoma State University. Drew sends him off with this wish, "I just really want him to live life as he is living it right now -- to be such a kind and encouraging person to everybody in the world. I just want him to go through college and get a good job after that, just be successful in life."