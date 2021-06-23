Football Teams Shaping Up

SILOAM SPRINGS -- On Saturday, Farmington was one of 16 teams participating in Siloam Springs' inaugural Stateline Shootout at Panther Stadium and the adjacent fields at Sager Creek Soccer Complex.

Teams from Arkansas included Farmington, host Siloam Springs, Bentonville West, Gravette, Harrison, Pea Ridge, Rogers High, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, and Van Buren, along with Oklahoma teams: Collinsville, Muskogee, Oologah, Pryor, Sapulpa and Kansas.

The teams went through pool play and six games in the morning, then after breaking for lunch began a single-elimination championship tournament. Farmington defeated Siloam Springs, but lost 21-2 to Springdale.

Harrison advanced into the finals against Sapulpa, Okla. and lost 36-18.

Earlier in the week Farmington hosted a team camp at Cardinal Stadium.

4A-1 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Prairie Grove

Prairie Grove is projected by numbers released by the Arkansas Activities Association to jump to 5A football for the 2022-2024 cyle, but for now the Tigers are preparing to compete for another 4A-1 Conference title.

Paytin Higgins, the projected starter to replace Knox Laird at quarterback, missed spring practices after sustaining a knee injury while competing in soccer so Cameron Patterson took reps at quarterback in the spring. Spring practices were limited by soccer injuries and covid-19, but the Tigers shook that off to compete at a 7-on-7 tournament at Ozark June 14.

"You're never where you want to be this time of year, but we looked good," said head coach Danny Abshier. "It was good for us to get out there and compete, we're getting closer to where we need to be at this point."

Luke Vance intercepted a pass, Coner Whetsell scored touchdowns rushing the ball and Ethan Miller looked good running the ball.

Elkins

Finding a new starter at quarterback was one of the challenges facing Zach Watson, who replaced Bryan Hutson as head coach of the Elks after Hutson left for Berryville.

Elkins must replace several starters, including Kaine Johnson, an All-State quarterback and a starter on the Elkins' basketball team. Rising senior Braeden Welch and rising junior Kayson Drummond are the top contenders at quarterback for the Elk, who finished 10-3 last season.

"Braeden is a basketball kid who didn't play football last year," said Watson, who was the offensive coordinator for nine years at Morrilton before spending one year in the same position at Greenwood last season. "He's doing a good job of learning the offense and getting his skills back for football. Kayson Drummond is a good athlete and a baseball player who was a wide receiver last year."

Watson likes the potential at linebacker with outside linebackers Elijah Graham and Slate Warren and on the inside with Gunner Casebolt. He's also pleased with the leadership of Cole Blankenship, a lineman who'll be a three-year starter for the Elks.

"We'll play a 3-4 defense, which means it's very important to get some guys coming off the edge at outside linebacker with an attitude," Watson said. "Those guys are big and fast. With Cole, he'll be our left tackle. He's become a leader and done everything we've asked."

Watson will make his head coaching debut for Elkins Aug. 27 at Lincoln in a nonconference clash.

Gentry

Covid-19 took a toll on Gentry, which was severely limited when the Pioneers were eliminated 36-26 in the Class 4A state playoffs by Monticello.

"We had 18 players out because of contract tracing for that game," Gentry coach Justin Bigham said.

The Pioneers had 50 players participate in spring football including 14 seniors up from four seniors last year.

Three players compete at quarterback to replace Zach Jarnagan, who graduated. Chris Bell has taken most of the first-team snaps at quarterback followed by Todd Hays and Addison Taylor, who started at quarterback for the freshman team last season. Whoever wins the job will have a huge target in Garrison Jackson, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Jackson will also play defensive end for Gentry, which opens the season Aug. 27 at home against Waldron.

Bigham is also excited about the improvement from Lucas Guinn, a rising senior who'll play either guard or center for the Pioneers.

"The work Lucas has done in the weight room is through the roof," Bigham said. "He's also reduced his time in the 40 from 5.5 to 5.1. Really proud of the work he's done."

Gravette

Spring drills provided an opportunity for the Gravette coaching staff to see plenty of athletes who may be pressed into action this fall on the varsity level.

"We'll only have four seniors on the team and, for us, spring practice was incredibly valuable," Gravette coach Kelby Bohannon said. "We're going to play a lot of young guys."

One player Bohannon is sure about is offensive lineman Sam Mayo, who'll be a three-year starter for the Lions. Bohannon is also optimistic about Rhett Hilger, who'll replace his brother, Cy Hilger, at quarterback for Gravette.

"Sam will be the anchor on our offensive line," Bohannon said. "He's done a great job during the off-season in the weight room. Rhett started at wide receiver and cornerback for us as a sophomore, so he has some Friday night experience."