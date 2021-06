LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Casey Bemroe, who works for Berries Unlimited in Prairie Grove, picks some blueberries last week. The farm, located at 10974 Ravenwood Drive, is now open for customers to pick their own blueberries. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Print Headline: Fresh Blueberries

