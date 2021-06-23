Police Report

FARMINGTON

Victor Hugo Sanchez, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 1 in connection with contempt of court.

Dustyn Wyche, 31, of Westville, Okla., was arrested June 1 in connection with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gene Patton, 44, of Farmington, was arrested June 1 in connection with failure to appear.

Raquel Stacker, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 2 in connection with contempt of court.

Sandy Price, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested June 3 in connection with contempt of court.

Juan Manuel Alvarez, 24, of Lowell, was arrested June 3 in connection with contempt of court.

Carnell London, 37, of Farmington, was arrested June 3 in connection with public intoxication.

Landon Coker, 28, of West Fork, was arrested June 4 in connection with contempt of court.

Lauren Anderson, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 4 in connection with theft by receiving, driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations.

Joshua Terry, 38, of West Fork, was arrested June 4 in connection with theft by receiving, driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations.

Joseph Udulutch, 42, of Springdale, was arrested June 5 in connection with contempt of court.

Amanda Gage, 33, of Elkins, was arrested June 5 in connection with failure to appear.

Preston Christian, 25, of Springdale, was arrested June 7 in connection with failure to appear.

Robert Buth, 58, of Farmington, was arrested June 8 in connection with public intoxication.

Gregory Bumstead, 33, of Elkins, was arrested June 8 in connection with failure to appear.

Adan Montano, 30, of Springdale, was arrested June 10 in connection with contempt of court.

Katelyn Prater-Rochier, 20, of Lowell, was arrested June 10 in connection with failure to appear.

Jamey Cagle, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested June 11 in connection with contempt of court.

Calvin Kiser, 31, of Huntsville, was arrested June 12 in connection with contempt of court.

Samuels Elvins, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested June 13 in connection with failure to appear.

Craig Drain, 35, of Mulberry, was arrested June 13 in connection with failure to appear.

Justin Gomez, 33, of Springdale, was arrested June 13 in connection with failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Timothy Webb, 24, of Farmington, was cited June 8 in connection with failure to appear.

Brian Tarde, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited June 13 in connection with failure to pay.

Julie Nault, 25, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 12 in connection with failure to appear.

McKenna Ledbetter, 21, of Lincoln, was cited June 11 in connection with failure to appear.

Denisse Mancinas, 29, of Springdale, was cited June 11 in connection with failure to appear.

Jamei Cagle, 41, of Lincoln, was cited June 11 in connection with failure to appear.

Kimberly Mace, 45, of Farmington, was cited June 14 in connection with failure to appear.

Mark Flores, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited June 14 in connection with failure to appear.

Justin Crites, 36, of Rogers, was arrested June 14 in connection with failure to appear.

Levi Thompson, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested June 14 in connection with failure to appear.

A 14-year-old boy, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 14 in connection with terroristic threatening and minor in possession of alcohol.

Charles Birchfield, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 15 in connection with failure to appear.

Brandon Leftwich, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 17 in connection with domestic battery, third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.