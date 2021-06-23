Red Cross Needs Blood Donations

ROGERS -- The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise -- and deplete the nation's blood inventory. Donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

Patients need the help of the American people. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood now. As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

In most cases, those who have received a covid-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for covid-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination.