Finally, we have more than two days sunshine in a row, and Northwest Arkansas fields are full of hay bales.

So, we sit back and reminisce. Does the following sound familiar?

Just Thinking

I have a wrinkled face and a sagging chin,

And great big brown spots all over my skin.

But thank God, I'm not sick!

I can turn on TV, push my recliner back,

Before the news is over, I've taken a nap.

Then when it's late and I'm ready for bed

I'm awake and wondering what was said.

I know where my brain is, but that's not my mind.

And question my memory from time to time.

I hunt for things plus the keys to my car,

Go in the next room and wonder what for.

But thank God, I'm not sick!

I tire a little faster, rest a little slower,

In spite of this I'm still a going.

It's a God-given privilege to be alive.

So whatever the day brings, I'll survive.

And thank God, I'm not sick!

I'm cooking less, my cooking is not good.

I chew a little slower when eating my food.

Make myself a list, check it twice,

Write myself a note, now take my advice:

When you look on the calendar to check a day,

Be sure it is the correct week and be OK.

Then laugh a lot and pray a little.

But keep on plowing down the middle.

Then thank God you're not sick!

Happy birthday to Linda Myers, John Mefford, Adriana Barbosa. Scott Bellamy, Weston Butler, Annell Cochran, Nikki Bradley, Jennifer Bailey, Woody Rogers.

Happy anniversary to Ronnie and Mary Rinehart, Kenny and Deby Bailey, Jerrod and Sara Bradley, Gary and Mary Newberry.

Happy years, all!

