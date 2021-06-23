FILE PHOTO Covid-19 canceled Lincoln's car show in 2020, but for 2021, the 10th Annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show is set to go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, on Lincoln Square. The event includes food, live music and lots of "chrome." Registration is a $20 entry fee and ends at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 entries will receive a free t-shirt. About 100 vehicles registered for the 2017 car show, seen in the above photo.

Covid-19 canceled Lincoln's car show in 2020, but for 2021, the 10th Annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show is set to go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, on Lincoln Square. The event includes food, live music and lots of "chrome." Registration is a $20 entry fee and ends at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 entries will receive a free T-shirt.

Print Headline: The Show Set To Go

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content