WCEL Obituaries for June 23, 2021

Stephen Michael Lawson

Stephen Michael Lawson, age 69, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 7, 1952, in Modesto, California, the son of Fred D. and Rose (Armentrout) Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Survivors include two brothers, Stanley Lawson and Benjamin Ballard; four sisters, Patricia Stalnacker, Mary Baker, Kathleen Stewart, and Linda Ballard; friends, Ferrari Payne, Mark and Mariah.

Leroy Harrison Melson

Leroy Harrison Melson, age 84, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born April 13, 1937, in Oark, Arkansas, the son of O.Z. and Bondell (Bynum) Melson.

Leroy worked for the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park for 14 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Steven Melson, and one sister, Betty June Young.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rebecca Stepp Melson; three daughters, Karen "Diane" Walls, of Bismarck, Arkansas; Denise "Reine" Moore and her husband Steve, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; and Michelle Hyler also of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren, Landon Patterson, Preston Patterson, Christy Hood, Becky Drake, Tyler Moore and Bradley Smith; 13 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held June 22, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in Evans Cemetery in Pettigrew, Arkansas.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Circle of Life Hospice for the loving care given to Leroy.

Bonnie L. Jackson Coatney

Bonnie L. Jackson Coatney, age 84, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home. She was born March 31, 1937, in Mt. Judea, Arkansas, the daughter of William Jeff and Sally Ann (Campbell) Owens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Billy Jackson Sr. and Kenneth Michael Coatney, one daughter, Lisa Wessel, and two sons, Donald Reddell and Randy Hicks.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Dean and Patti Jackson, Rex and Dessie Jackson, and Darren and Merissa Jackson, all of Lincoln, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Brian Jackson, Stephanie Halley, Brandon Jackson, Alyssa Fain, Aleah Seward, Brett Jackson, Sonya Jackson, Ashlyn, Dillon and Nv-Ya Jackson; numerous great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held June 19, 2021, at The Sanctuary in Lincoln, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

