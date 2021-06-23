What's Happening

LINCOLN

Lincoln Senior Center Breakfast

Lincoln Senior Center will have a fundraiser breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, June 26 at the center. Cost is $7 per adults, $3, children under 10. The menu includes ham, sausage, biscuits with gravy, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs and drinks.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Womack Mobile Office

The mobile office for Congressman Steve Womack is coming to the Prairie Grove Senior and Wellness Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive in Prairie Grove, June 24 from 1-3 p.m.

Battlefield State Park Birthday Party

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will celebrate its 50th birthday with a party on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26. Stop by Hindman Hall Museum to celebrate with cupcakes.

Lodge Breakfast

Occidental Lodge 436 will have its first breakfast in more than a year from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at the Lodge building on Mock Street. Donations are accepted and are used to help provide scholarships for students from Farmington and Prairie Grove high schools.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.