Lincoln Square Filled With Car Show Chrome

Lincoln Square was the place to be in Lincoln on Saturday for the 10th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Lincoln Square was the place to be in Lincoln on Saturday for the 10th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

Juan Salto of Lincoln was one of several judges for the 10th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln on Saturday. He's judging a 1934 Chevy convertible, owned by John Gibson.

Children, young adults and older adults showed up Saturday to walk around Lincoln Square and look at many classic cars, junk cars and even a Tesla. The annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show is sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Along with the car show, Lincoln Bright Futures sold pork sandwich meals, a DJ provided music and announcements, and a snow cone food truck provided a special treat.

This old Volkswagen bus generated a lot of interest as it drove into the car show on Saturday.

PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jay Norton, retired administrator with Lincoln Fire Department, looks over this 1966 Chevy C-10, owned by Jared Munyon of Morrow, at the Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln on Saturday. Munyon said he's owned the truck since he was 14 years old and restored it about three years ago.

Participation was down for the 2021 Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show in Lincoln, but those with Lincoln Chamber of Commerce were happy with the number that came out. For 2021, 77 vehicles registered for the event. The record is 134 in 2019. The 2020 show was canceled because of covid-19.