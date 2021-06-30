Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Started Career In Farmington

by Lynn Kutter | June 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple, who was killed Saturday when he was run over by a vehicle in Pea Ridge, started his law enforcement career in Farmington in the late 1990s and worked for Farmington Police Department during 2013-214. He played on a Farmington police softball team in September 2019 during a benefit game for Shop with A Cop. Apple is pictured above to the right of officer Taron Mahone, who is holding the trophy.

FARMINGTON -- Pea Ridge officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, started his law enforcement career with the Farmington Police Department in the late 1990s, according to Brian Hubbard, Farmington police chief.

Hubbard said Apple returned to Farmington in 2013 and worked there through January 2014, but left to take care of the family ranch before going to Pea Ridge Police Department. Hubbard said Apple still had been working some for Farmington to help out with special events.

"Just knowing Kevin personally, he was an absolute stand-up great guy, always cracking jokes with everybody," Hubbard said Monday. "Even when he had bad times, he hardly ever showed it. He was always smiling and laughing and always put you in a better mood."

Hubbard said Farmington officers lined up along I-49 as Apple's body was taken to the Little Rock crime lab on Sunday. One officer stayed with the procession on the trip to Little Rock.

Hubbard said it's getting harder and harder to recruit people to apply for jobs in law enforcement because of the attitude toward police officers.

"We're out here doing a job, trying to protect the public, and it just seems like no one has any love lost. You hear about an officer being killed, and they could care less."

The ideology drilled in people's heads, many times, he said, is that law enforcement is the "bad guy."

He noted, "I'm doing my job, and that's all there is to it."

Print Headline: Apple Started Career In Farmington

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT