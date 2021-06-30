Celebrate National Dairy Month with Yogurt

June is an exciting month filled with picnics, cookouts and outdoor activities, said Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). Along with the outdoor festivities, June is also National Dairy Month.

"Dairy foods provide a unique package of essential nutrients that are vital for the health and maintenance of your body, including calcium, potassium, vitamin D and protein," Tucker said. "The amount of dairy foods you need depends on your age."

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025 edition) recommends three cups of lowfat or fat-free milk and dairy foods daily for those 9 years or older, 2 1/2 servings for those 4 to 8 years old, and two servings for those 2 to 3 years old.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that one serving of dairy is equal to an 8-ounce glass of milk, a 6- or 8-ounce container of yogurt or 1 1/2 ounces of natural cheese or 2 ounces of processed cheese.

"Enjoying three daily servings of lowfat or fat-free milk, cheese or yogurt is a delicious way to improve your overall diet, get more nutrients and improve bone health," Tucker said. "In fact, studies show nutrient-rich dairy foods, when consumed as part of a healthy diet, may help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis, hypertension, heart disease and type 2 diabetes."

Tucker said Arkansans can help meet the recommendations for the dairy food group by consuming more yogurt. As part of the dairy group, yogurt is a popular, portable and versatile food that can be enjoyed in many ways at any time of day.

"When selecting yogurt at the grocery store, be mindful of added sugars that may be found in some flavored or sweetened products," Tucker said.

Arkansans can test out the versatility of yogurt with a quick, easy smoothie recipe made with their favorite frozen fruits.

Fruit Smoothie

4 servings

Ingredients

• 3 cups strawberries, frozen (or other frozen fruit)

• 2 cups milk, low-fat

• 1 banana, large

• 1 cup yogurt (plain or vanilla)

Directions

1) Defrost the frozen fruit just enough so that it will blend easily.

2) Pour the milk into the blender.

3) Add the pieces of frozen fruit to the milk in the blender.

4) Add the banana and yogurt.

5) Blend until smooth, about 30-45 seconds.

Source: MyPlate, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Colorado State University and University of California at Davis. Eating Smart Being Active Recipes.

Will Hehemann is writer/editor, UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences