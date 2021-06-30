Commission Agrees With Housing Concept

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The planning commission gave its OK earlier this month to a concept plan for single-family homes that will be similar to the row houses on Rupple Road in Fayetteville.

Jerry Coyle of Prairie Grove, one of the owners, said the houses will be more upscale than the ones on Rupple Road. The houses will be two-story, brick structures with 1,500-1,700 square feet of living space.

"I think it will be something different for Prairie Grove," Coyle said last week, adding the houses will be built to be sold, not rented. "I think these will have more brick and more architectural design to them (as compared to the ones on Rupple Road)."

The concept plat is for Phase 2 of Wagnon Springs subdivision, which will be a planned unit development with 54 lots on about 10 acres to the east of Cedar Springs Independent Living Community on Mock Street.

Residents will access their homes through an alleyway on the back side of the houses.

Coyle said he's had many people asking for homes on smaller lots with smaller yards to maintain. He said these type homes are attractive to people in two stages of life, those who are starting out on their own and those who are retired.

Phase 1, on property zoned R-1.75, will have about 60 lots on 17 acres. Prairie Grove City Council already has approved the preliminary plat for Phase 1, which will be a traditional neighborhood with driveways located in the front of the houses.

Wagnon Springs subdivision will have a park and walking trail to give residents a "community" feeling, as well, Coyle said.