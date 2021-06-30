From Devastation To Rejuvenation

FARMINGTON -- Inclusivity represents one major portion of the legend outgoing coach Randy Osnes developed in building Farmington's softball program into a perennial power from 1996 continuing unto this day.

Osnes officially retires today, June 30, 2021, concluding 25 years at the helm, having won 596 games against 158 losses with three state championships in 2000, 2005 and 2011 and five state runner-up finishes in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2018 and 2019.

Defining Inclusivity Principle

Thomas Jefferson defines the inclusivity principle in the Declaration of Independence, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."

In the aftermath of a 12-10 nonconference victory over Class 6A Fort Smith Northside on opening day, March 2, 2021, Osnes fielded a request for a team photo in the event that the 2021 season could possibly get interrupted and all photo opportunities be lost like what happened in 2020.

Osnes refused to compromise team unity over those concerns.

"We have three girls playing basketball, who aren't here yet," Osnes said and he politely declined to take a team photo, preferring to wait until those three players became available.

That sense of belonging and shared responsibility permeated each student athlete, included managers and all coaches affiliated with the Lady Cardinal program and laid the foundation for three Farmington student athletes transitioning seamlessly from one sport to another within hours.

Championship Atmosphere

On Saturday, March 20, sophomores Payton Denham and Kamryn Uher plus freshman Reese Shirey, woke up in a Hot Springs motel with the Farmington girls basketball team. While the day was still early they arrived at Bank OZK Arena and began pregame preparations and ran through warm ups for the Class 4A State girls basketball championship.

The game didn't go well for Farmington meeting conference rival, Harrison, for the fourth time during the 2020-2021 girls basketball season and the Lady Cardinals lost 68-54 to finish as state runner-up.

To describe that ending as bittersweet underscores the incredible journey the trio experienced.

A year earlier, Farmington hosted the the Class 4A State basketball tournament and knocked off No. 1 seed and tournament favorite, Batesville, 76-64, on March 7, 2020, in the semifinals earning it's first trip to Hot Springs since 2012 under coach Brad Johnson.

The Lady Cardinals arrived in Hot Springs a day early on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Excitement permeated the atmosphere that quickly turned into devastating disappointment when the Arkansas Activities Association announced the 2020 State Finals were being postponed due to covid.

Stolen Softball Season

Eventually the 2020 state basketball finals were canceled along with all spring sports -- swallowing up Denham and Uher's freshman softball season, one in which Farmington was expected to compete for, if not win outright, its first Class 4A State softball championship since 2011 after Runner-up finishes in 5A in 2018 and 4A in 2019.

"In 2020 we got robbed. Our season was taken away from us," Osnes said during a team function honoring college signees Carson Griggs and Shayley Treat in November.

Shirey entered high school as a freshman in the fall of 2020. She was added to the varsity girls basketball roster for the postseason becoming the sixth man and a contributor to Farmington's run through the district, regional and state tournaments.

Basketball teammate Trinity Johnson describes all three girls as some of the nicest people she knows, admitting it upsets her that she's not going to be able to play with them anymore and only got one year with them because she considers them some of the greatest people she's ever met.

"They are so goofy and they are also driven to just please everyone and work as hard as they can, and so their transition from one sport to the other didn't surprise me at all," Trinity Johnson said. "They're some of the most loving people that I know."

Robbed Twice By Covid

Tops in priorities for Coach Johnson and the Lady Cardinals was making every effort to get back to the state finals and get a chance to play the game that never came in 2020 when Farmington shared the Class 4A State girls basketball championship with Star City, which won the other 2020 semifinal, 55-53, over Pulaski Academy.

Tears flowed freely among the girls, who were feeling the sting of defeat as Harrison hoisted the 2021 Class 4A State Championship trophy, and they were not gone by the time Brad Johnson ushered seniors Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey along with junior Carson Dillard into a mandatory postgame press conference.

Someone asked Trinity Johnson which was worse, not being able to play the 2020 state finals or losing in the 2021 state finals?

Her candid answer revealed a team robbed not once, but twice by covid-induced fears.

"The anticipation leading up to last year's game was so overwhelming, and I think that this year, because of what happened last year, we were all afraid to get our hopes up," Trinity Johnson said.

Optimistic Teenagers

The 2020 team made up of teenagers remained optimistic in the face of disappointment when the Arkansas Activities Association announced postponement of the finals on March 12, 2020.

"Last year when the game got postponed, we immediately went back home and went back to work," Trinity Johnson said.

The Arkansas Activities Association imposed a dead period meaning coaches couldn't conduct practices or supervise workouts and all school athletic facilities were closed to student-athletes. Public schools operate from tax dollars, and the Lady Cardinals had every reason to believe the basic premise uttered by President Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address, "that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Members of the Farmington girls basketball team worked out in a shop belonging to the parents of 2020 State MVP Makenna Vanzant adorned with an indoor basketball court, shooting machine and weight lifting equipment.

Some Assembly Required

Due to unprecedented covid restrictions the girls were instructed not to assemble as a team, a necessity for basketball and a privilege taken for granted in America since ratification of the Bill of Rights on December 15, 1791.

James Madison, author of the Bill of Rights, articulated the concept as, "Congress shall make no law ... abridging ... the right of the people peaceably to assemble," in the First Amendment, which also protects the free exercise of Religion and Speech, Freedom of the Press, and Right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

With the Constitutional limits imposed upon Congress, the legislative body with the highest authority to shape society through the passing of laws, government at all levels including state, county, city, tribal and local government was also subject to the same prohibition.

The privilege of association became the foundation from which the sporting world evolved in forming teams and leagues for the purpose of competition with spectators present.

In the midst of this contradiction, the resourceful teenagers found an innovative means in which to maintain their team identity and a sense of unity in the face of covid restrictions.

The girls worked out two at a time wearing masks and doing their own individual workouts.

"It wasn't just shooting. We were doing footwork, we were doing blocking out ... jump-roping," Trinity Johnson said while fighting through tears at the press conference. "And I think that that drive and the heartache that we experienced last year was what got us here this year."

A Stacked Deck

Hope against hope the Lady Cardinals continued to prepare themselves for a showdown with Star City coached by Becky Yarbrough, the same school that defeated Farmington, 56-34, in the 2012 Class 4A State championship, a contest Trinity witnessed as a 9-year-old.

In that game Brad Johnson's former assistant, Spencer Gay, prepared a scouting report for Star City intimately breaking down Brad Johnson's tactics and strategies with first-hand knowledge of Farmington's players.

Brad Johnson ushered Gay into the business of coaching basketball by allowing him to coach the Farmington girls AAU team. When an opening came up on the Star City staff, Brad Johnson gave his blessing, knowing if the teams met in the state tournament it could come back to haunt him if Gay was hired.

Brad Johnson never complained publicly, but Lady Cardinal fans felt the sting of what seemed like a deck stacked in Star City's favor in 2012. Brad Johnson never held that against Gay realizing the young coach did his job well. The two remain fast friends and Gay is now head coach at Bauxite.

Still, 2020 was supposed to be the year Farmington finally got a chance to even things out.

Psychological Disadvantage

The Lady Cardinals believed they had a date with destiny in 2020, but fear of another last-minute possible cancellation and not wanting to relive the pain of that experience put them at a psychological disadvantage facing Harrison, which didn't have that same dagger sticking in their mindset going into the 2021 finals.

The playing field at Bank OZK Arena on March 20, 2021, was anything but level with that intangible factor looming large in the mindset of the Lady Cardinals. This was something nobody anticipated and the only way to equalize the mindsets for each team would have been to deliberately postpone the 2021 finals, but that would have unfairly penalized Harrison, which fought its way into the state championship the hard way after coming in as a No. 4 seed with a 63-61 loss to Farmington in the 4A North Regional in which Shirey hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Trinity Johnson bravely provided insight into Farmington's predicament, once robbed, twice shy as the press conference unfolded.

"I think that's a scary thing because you look at it and this literally you're playing in the state championship game and all of us were like, 'You never know, you never know what could happen,' because that's how we felt last year," Trinity Johnson said. "We felt like, 'we're a hundred percent playing this game, there's no way they would cancel it,' and they canceled it."

Ultimate Cancel Culture

All bets were off, and in what seemed like the ultimate sour-tasting fruit of contemporary cancel culture, despite having played the Class 1A and Class 2A state championship games in Bank OZK Arena on March 12, 2020, the Arkansas Activities Association canceled the Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A state finals originally scheduled for March 13-14, 2020, then on April 6, 2020, designated Farmington and Star City as co-champions for Class 4A girls basketball.

Trinity Johnson answered the question unique to the only team in Arkansas high school girls basketball to qualify for both the 2020 and 2021 state finals.

She wrapped up her tearful analysis by concluding that although losing to Harrison in the 2021 Class 4A State finals hurt, the scars of what she and the Lady Cardinals endured in 2020 cut much deeper.

"I would say the covid thing because at least I got to play in this [2021] game and I think not being able to play and having to share a championship [in 2020] hurts a little more," Trinity Johnson said.

Devastating Disappointment

Her comments echoed those of her father and head coach, Brad Johnson, who stated, "For us, this thing started last year at this time, not being able to take the floor."

Farmington lost a lot of fire-power with the Class of 2020 graduating three starters, Vanzant, Joelle Tidwell, Audrey Culpepper, and a fourth defensive stopper, Kaci Drain, coming off the bench, losing five experienced seniors including Madison Earnheart off the state championship team to graduation.

"We graduated quite a few seniors off that team and to have this group come back and battle the way that they did all year, just kind of stayed together, stayed focused and put themselves in position to play in this game and have a chance to win a championship is unbelievable," Brad Johnson said.

For Brad Johnson, the 2020-2021 season settles in his memory, as a coach and for Lady Cardinal basketball, as one of our finest hours for the program from one of the finest teams Farmington's ever put on the court.

"At so many levels, I'm just unbelievably proud," Brad Johnson said.

Dillard, whose 3-pointer bounced in after hitting the front iron to give the Lady Cardinals a measure of respect in the closing seconds, agreed.

"Last year hurt, but just coming back knowing we were going to get to play felt good. Even though we didn't play the way we wanted to play, I'm glad to be back," Dillard said.

Kersey reminded the press that the finality of the game exerted a double whammy for seniors on the Lady Cardinal roster.

"Well, also the fact that we're seniors and it's our last game so that was huge," Kersey said, choking back her own tears.

Preparing For Transition

Denham, Uher and Shirey emerged from this aura of devastating disappointment exchanging their basketball shoes for softball cleats, and putting on their "game face" for the second time that day.

Losing the state finals broke their hearts, yet there was an even louder, more distinct voice reaching out, drawing them home.

Osnes had already made it plain, there was a place for each girl if they would get back that night, they were going to get to play. Osnes wasn't just going to leave them in the dugout, he fully intended to put each in the game.

"They're going to get some playing time. I just don't know when I can get them in," Osnes said after the Lady Cardinals defeated Rogers Heritage, 10-0, to begin the Farmington Invitational on Friday, March 19.

Trinity Johnson observed each girl practice with the basketball team for three hours and then go straight to the batting cages to prepare themselves for softball season throughout four weeks of tournament basketball leading up to the state finals on March 20.

"They were just preparing themselves for that transition whenever it might come, whether that was going to be two weeks earlier, leading up to the finals, or whenever the finals were, so they were definitely prepared for it and they worked so hard to be able to make that transition as successfully as they did," Trinity Johnson said.

Global Cooling Effect

They weren't merely swapping uniforms, equipment and playing arenas, each dealt with climate change. There would be no shoulders exposed or bare legs on display in a basketball uniform after making the three-and-a-half hour drive from Hot Springs in southern Arkansas to compete against Elkins in the nightcap of the prestigious Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.

Temperatures in Northwest Arkansas dipped as global cooling took effect at the softball venue since renamed Randy Osnes Field on April 23. The humidity rose after dark and the cold turned bitter marking a sharp contrast from the balmy 70 degrees and bright sunshine that greeted the Lady Cardinals once they stepped out of Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs seven hours earlier.

Part of the transition involved switching from the direction and guidance from one coach to another. Brad Johnson sets standards for girls basketball and Osnes set those for softball. Both coaches expected excellence, but suddenly the girls were tuning into Osnes, who concentrated upon sharpening their softball skills, although their softball practices had been limited because of the extended basketball season.

"Coach Osnes was very supportive," Denham said. "He does expect excellence, but since it was our first night back, he was more lenient and he just kind of let us go back in."

Rookie At First Base

Elkins took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning only to have Farmington senior catcher Grace Boatright erased that with a 2-run blast out of the ballpark in her first appearance at the plate.

Carson Griggs drove in 5 runs on 3 hits with 2 home runs to lead the Lady Cardinals. Her RBI double bumped Farmington's lead to 4-2 after one inning of play. Boatright's second homer of the contest put the Lady Cardinals on top, 6-2, in the second.

True to his word Osnes inserted all three basketball players into the lineup in the third inning. Each played outfield up to that juncture. Denham went to right field while Shirey played left field, but Osnes was looking to shore up first base so he stationed Uher in a position she had never played before.

It didn't take long for her audition to showcase a combination of tenacity and athleticism to excel at the position. An Elkins' hitter made contact. One of the Lady Cardinals scooped the ball up off the dirt and relayed it to Uher, who tagged the runner coming into first.

The ball put in play was ruled foul and the out didn't count, yet Uher looked sharp.

"To be honest, I've never played first base so it was kind of new to me and I was going as hard as I can, going full [speed], and then just doing what I could whether I knew what I was doing or not," Uher said.

Uher attributed that play to a blend of instinct, coaching, and hard work, and her teammates backed her up.

"I thought it was very good, they worked how everybody was where they were supposed to be. It was our call," Denham said.

Shirey agreed, saying, "It was nice, it looked good."

Swinging The Bat

In her previous basketball game against Harrison in the 4A North Regional consolation on March 6, 2021, Shirey made six 3-pointers, but in the 2021 state girls basketball championship Harrison guarded her tightly. Opponents can't do that in softball, they have to try and pitch around a hitter.

All three girls came to the plate as the entire Lady Cardinal lineup got to bat in the third inning against Elkins. None had a hit, yet Farmington's lead swelled to 9-2 on Carson Griggs' 2-run homer and Shayley Treat's RBI double.

They generated more of an impact in the next inning. Denham drove in a run on a ground-out and Shirey achieved a stand-up double as the fourth ended with Farmington way out in front, 11-2.

Shirey described the transition in the mindset from one sport to another.

"It was a little challenging because basketball and softball are very different so it was a little difficult, but we made it work," Shirey said.

Denham advanced a runner to third with another ground-out in the sixth setting up Remington Adams' walk-off RBI double that ended the game with the Lady Cardinals winning, 13-3, by run-rule in the sixth inning.

The victory came none too soon for fans anxious to get out of the cold.

Opportunity And Incentive

Trinity Johnson thinks that opportunity and incentive brought healing for the trio deeply disappointed in the girls basketball outcome, yet daringly launching themselves like a pole vaulter straight into softball.

"I think that they knew that they had worked hard up to that moment, and they knew that they had proved themselves that they could make that transition and be able to perform well for Coach Osnes," Trinity Johnson said.

Speaking from the perspective of a coach's daughter, Trinity Johnson recognized the confidence Denham, Shirey and Uher carried into softball, an inner self assurance even the darkest hour in basketball couldn't diminish.

"I have no doubt in my mind that if they weren't ready for it, then they wouldn't sacrifice a loss for the team," Trinity Johnson said.

"I think they have that mentality in them to go win. They're so competitive, losing that morning probably just motivated them to go want to beat the brakes off of someone whether it was softball or basketball."

Healing Journey Accelerated

Hours earlier the trio composed themselves surrounded by teammates holding back tears while displaying the 2021 Class 4A State Runner-Up trophy at center court in Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Now, for the second time that day, they were again posing for a team photo in a Lady Cardinal uniform, but the atmosphere was quite different, even celebratory, marking the first game Farmington had all of its players available for the 2021 softball season.

Denham was willing to examine her thoughts going from one sport to the other with the state championship thrown in, and it not ending the way she wanted.

"It was definitely difficult having that on your mind, but I would say having a good sport like softball to come back to and just getting your mind off it ... kind of helped because I didn't want to be upset all day and I came out here with my team and they were very supportive," Denham said.

Uher applied a life lesson learned from coaching she received in basketball to softball. Stepping onto the softball field to compete with their teammates accelerated the healing journey for the Lady Cardinal trio.

"It was pretty hard, especially since it didn't go the way we wanted it to," Uher said. "So basically we just came back down here and as Coach Johnson likes to say, '[Have a] windshield mentality' is to just put [aside] everything that happened earlier, just keep pushing forward, and just forget about what happened and just go keep playing and do what you can do."

Heart Of A Father

Osnes' inclusion of the three in his game plan for March 20 represents the heart of a father and resembles the ancient story of a shepherd not content with 99 sheep safe in the fold, but venturing out diligently searching for that one lost sheep and rejoicing once he's brought that one sheep safely home.

His vision for the Lady Cardinal softball program encompassed their individual participation gently guiding each girl from a precarious posture of shooting the rapids in a canoe, such is the nature of sporting competition, into the peaceful tranquility of being embraced by coaches, teammates and Farmington softball fans.

In his last season as head coach, the softball tournament Osnes conceived as a mid-season showcase of talent lived up to the name its founder so aptly bestowed, "The Farmington Invitational," fulfilling the most basic of human needs for three teenage girls invited by their coach to participate and accepted as valued members of a program beloved by many more people than they are aware of.

"It was really hard ... kind of thinking about the [state championship basketball] loss," Shirey said. "But being able to come back here was a good way to end the night."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Members of Farmington's 2020-2021 girls basketball team along with coaches and managers try to compose themselves while taking a photo with the Class 4A State Runner-Up trophy in the aftermath of losing the Class 4A State finals to Harrison, 68-54, on March 20, 2021, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The experience was painful for a team who endured the disappointment of advancing to the 2020 Class 4A State finals and not getting to play that game because of covid.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2020 graduates (names not in order) Addy Cassell, Siana Sisemore, Makenzie Bogan, Keely Stout, Caitlin Crisman, Kally Stout, Madison Lovell and Cambre Strange, were invited back by coach Randy Osnes to participate in a special senior night ceremony recognizing them along with the Class of 2021. The Lady Cardinals were expected to contend for a Class 4A State softball championship in 2020 before their season got canceled due to covid-19. Osnes redeemed what he could by including them in senior night on April 23, 2021. Osnes retired June 30, 2021, after 25 seasons.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/This photo taken during a late summer ring ceremony showing the 2020 Class 4A State girls basketball championship trophy awarded to Farmington along with a table full of rings for the individual players was as close as anyone could come to getting a team photo with the trophy. Group photos were not permitted because of covid-19 although some teams like Class 3A co-champion Valley Springs took one and made a billboard. The 2020 Class 4A State finals were canceled with Farmington and Star City, the two semifinal winners, declared co-champions by the Arkansas Activities Association.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2020 graduates (from left) Joelle Tidwell, Madison Earnheart, Makenna Vanzant, Kaci Drain and Audrey Culpepper, led the Lady Cardinal girls basketball team into the Class 4A State finals scheduled for March 13, 2020, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. When the state finals were postponed because of covid-19, the girls and their teammates kept practicing doing individual workouts on their own, believing they would get a chance to compete for a state title. On April 6, 2020, the Arkansas Activities Association announced cancellation of all remaining unplayed state basketball finals and designated Farmington as co-champion along with the other semifinal winner, Star City. Vanzant is holding the Class 4A State MVP trophy she received.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Reese Shirey inbounds against Harrison during the Class 4A State finals on March 20, 2021, at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs while her teammates on the bench including Payton Denham (far right) watch anxiously. The Lady Cardinals suffered a disappointing, 68-54, loss to finish as State Runner-up. Shirey and Denham returned to Farmington the same day and played in the Farmington Invitational Softball tournament that night.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Members of Farmington's 2020-2021 girls basketball team (from left): Carson Dillard, Tori Kersey and Trinity Johnson, along with head coach Brad Johnson fought through tears to get through a postgame press conference after losing the Class 4A State finals to Harrison, 68-54, on March 20, 2021, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The setback was tough for these girls and their coach along with teammates, who experienced the pain of advancing to the 2020 Class 4A State finals and not getting to play that game because of covid-19.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington rising junior Kamryn Uher, shown during her sophomore softball season, made her debut at first base during the Lady Cardinals' 13-3 March 20 win over Elkins in the Farmington Invitational tournament hours after playing with the Farmington's girls basketball team in the Class 4A State finals at Hot Springs.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington rising junior Payton Denham, shown batting against Elkins during her sophomore softball season, returned home to play in the Lady Cardinals' 13-3 win over Elkins in the Farmington Invitational tournament hours after playing with the Farmington's girls basketball team in the Class 4A State finals at Hot Springs on March 20.

Randy Osnes

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The 2021 Lady Cardinal softball varsity posed for a team photo after defeating Elkins, 13-3, to conclude the Farmington Invitational softball tournament on March 20. Coach Randy Osnes, who retired after the season, declined to take a team photo earlier in the season until three girls, Payton Denham, Reese Shirey and Kamryn Uher, became available. The trio helped Farmington's girls basketball team advance to the Class 4A State finals which were played earlier the same day 3.5 hours away at Hot Springs, then returned home to play softball.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Veteran Farmington softball coach Randy Osnes (center) retired Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after 25 seasons. Osnes consistently invested a father's heart into the program which he built into a perennial power ending his career with 596 wins against 158 losses plus three state championships and five state runner-up finishes. On April 23, the softball venue was named Randy Osnes Field in his honor. The 2021 team, 2020 seniors and a host of Lady Cardinal alumni joined him to celebrate in this April 23, 2021, photo.

