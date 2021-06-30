Getting To Know The Community Through Flowers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The farmers markets in Prairie Grove and Farmington are providing an outlet for a young couple growing their first flower farm.

Brandon and Amanda Woestman of Farmington purchased five acres near Clyde Carnes Road and are using about one-fourth acre of the property for their new venture called Farmington Flower Farm.

Brandon and Amanda, along with their lab, Lala, are selling their beautiful homegrown flowers and flower arrangements on Saturdays and Sundays at the local farmers markets.

"We wanted to make sure we could grow and could sell before we scale up to try to sell to florists," Brandon said. "The farmers market is our only source to sell right now. It's a good place to talk to people about what we do."

Amanda said she likes selling at the farmers market because it's giving the couple an opportunity to get to know the community.

The Woestmans moved to Northwest Arkansas from Seattle, Wash., for work and also to live in the middle of their families. They have family in Russellville, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Both work full time. Brandon is a mechanical engineer and works for a Northwest Arkansas company and Amanda works from home as a communications consultant. Their long-term goal is to one day be able to work full time on their flower farm.

Amanda said she did the research on growing flowers, and they started everything with seeds inside on shelves using grow lights. To extend their growing season, they plan to grow succession plants. Another idea is to grow decorative pumpkins for the fall.

Brandon said they've learned growing a flower farm is more work than first anticipated. He estimates they've put in 5,000 plants in the ground. Their sunflower patch alone started with 400 plants, he said.

Look for the flower farm's booth at the local markets. Some of the flowers available include many varieties of sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The logo for the new Farmington Flower Farm. The booth with homegrown flowers and flower arrangements can be seen at Farmington and Prairie Grove farmers markets.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington Flower Farm has many sunflower varieties, including this one with beautiful shades of burgundy.