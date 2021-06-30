Pea Ridge Officer Killed While On Duty

PEA RIDGE -- A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Kevin D. Apple, was killed Saturday while on duty.

Apple started his career with the Farmington Police Department in the late 1990s and returned to work for the department in 2013 and 2014, according to Farmington Police Chief Brian Hubbard

The residents of the small town of Pea Ridge are still reeling and many have organized various events and memorials to show their support. A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night in memory of the fallen officer.

There has not been an officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Residents of the northeast Benton County town had planned to spend Saturday celebrating freedom with a parade and fireworks, but two words changed that.

"Officer down!"

Apple was killed shortly after noon Saturday when a vehicle he had approached to speak with the driver ran over him and dragged him, according to authorities at the scene.

"Our department is in shock right now. We're a hometown. Everyone in our police department is family," said Pea Ridge Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer.

Apple and fellow officer Brian Stamps answered a call about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be on the lookout for an older model blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police officers.

Apple and Stamps saw the Jeep at a White Oak convenience store about 12:09 p.m., according to Lisenbee. They parked on either end of the Jeep, which was parked at the store's gas pumps.

When they attempted to speak with the occupants, the Jeep rammed one of the police vehicles, then drove over Apple and fled, Lisenbee said.

Stamps shot at the Jeep, according to reports.

The Jeep was pursued by officers from multiple agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

"The suspects were apprehended in Bella Vista," Lisenbee said.

Shawna Rhae Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff and Elijah Anadoloza Sr., 18, of Bella Vista have been arrested in Apple's death, according to reports. Both were being held in the Benton County Jail Saturday night on charges of capital murder or attempted capital murder.

"I want to thank our community for their support," Police Chief Lynn Hahn, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, said. "Going to the candlelight vigil the other night, I honestly was not surprised -- I was pleased! We have the greatest community in the world.

"I ask for continued prayers for Officer Apple's family and people in law enforcement who are grieving ... we really are one big family," he said.

He said peer support is incredible with officers from other agencies paying respect as well as assisting in duties.

"As law enforcement professionals, we're trained to do that ... that's what we have to do," Hahn said. "I can't say for one moment I haven't shed tears and had my moments ... but I try to stay strong for the team and for the community and to go through this and get it done.

"There have been lots of tears, lots of hugs, and lots of crying between us and with our families, but we're still trying to be brave for our community," Hahn said. "I'm still trying to be strong for my people, too."

Hahn said teams from both Washington and Fayetteville who have experienced loss were on site within the hour and are still ministering to his team.

"I'd like to give a shout out to Sheriff Holloway," Hahn said. "His department has really stepped up and helped us in so many ways, and the state police -- they have really done a lot to help."

Apple earned his Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (Part-time II) certification in 1995. He earned his basic police training certification in 1997, a drug raid tactics course certification in 1999 and a certificate on law enforcement standards and training in 1999. Officer Apple was certified in three levels of S.W.A.T. high-risk event planning and operational skills.

His professional profile, according to his resume, includes sheriff patrol deputy, tactical drug unit team member, police officer, special police entry, response team member, certified sniper, certified field training officer, certified K9 officer, marine patrol deputy and a reserve deputy sheriff.

Apple was employed part-time with Farmington Police Department from 2014 until hired at Pea Ridge and worked full-time at Farmington from 2013 to January 2014. He was a part-time patrolman with Bethel Heights from November 2009 to February 2012 and worked full-time as the K9 officer for Lowell Police Department from December 2003 to July 2009.