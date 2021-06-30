Sign in
Police Report

June 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Arturo Caro, 34, of Siloam Springs, was cited June 17 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Alex Carr, 37, of Fayetteville, was cited June 16 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Paul Pitts, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 18 for fleeing and failure to appear in court.

Matthew Terrell, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited June 20 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Erica Weldon, 38, of Farmington, was arrested June 22 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Mathews, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited June 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

