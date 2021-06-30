Prairie Grove Sets July 3 Fireworks Show

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The municipality of Prairie Grove invites its citizens to exercise one of their fundamental rights -- to assemble peaceably in celebration of the nation's birthday with a fireworks show July 3.

Mayor Sonny Hudson made the announcement during the June 21 city council meeting telling those assembled in the District Courtroom to witness and participate in local government, "If everything goes as planned, we will have fireworks on July 3."

Fireworks will be set off from a vacant field across the street from the high school, and the public may enjoy the show from the high school parking lot.

The Right of Peaceable Assembly stands out as one of the hallmark freedoms established in the United States Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified on July 4, 1776 in Philadelphia, Penn.

Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs, who will be on hand to supervise the fireworks show, reported a new fire truck has been ordered and the city received a discount on the purchase. In May, the council approved Dobbs' request to purchase a new fire tanker truck for a maximum of $750,000 from bonds. By ordering the fire truck by June 1, the city avoided a significant price increase.

"We're getting busy for some reason," Dobbs told the council, noting overtime pay has increased partially due to part-time employees taking the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) time off.

"They cannot work for us when they are on FMLA leave for another department," Dobbs said.

Police Chief Chris Workman presented an update to the council on the recovery of officer Tyler Franks, who was shot May 4 when he and officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Thurman Street.

Franks underwent amputation of part of his left leg above the knee because of irreparable damage to his vascular system.

"I visited with Officer Franks today. He's doing well, in good spirits," Workman said.

According to Workman, Franks underwent a 15-minute surgical procedure on Thursday, June 17.

"He's getting around as good as he can. He's ready to come back," Workman said, explaining Franks is preparing to decide what his future's going to be.

Workman said Franks never wanted day shifts and always wanted to work night shifts where he felt he could make a difference in preventing hazards to public safety like driving while intoxicated.

"He never was a real sociable guy, we call him a 'social butterfly' now. Events like this definitely change you," Workman said, adding that both Franks and the department have been blown away by community support.

Workman indicated he will check with Franks about the possibility of attending the next city council meeting in person.

"I'll see if he wants to show up and just give his presence," Workman said.

The school resource officers raised money for the department's "Shop with a Cop" program during the recent "Junk at the Mill."

In addition, the council approved six ordinances:

• A right-of-way swap to create a uniform right of way on Neal Street.

• An ordinance to amend planning commission appointments, which city attorney Steven Parker said he would clarify to specify that if a member misses four or more meetings in a 12-month period they're off the commission. Current members get a fresh start with passage of the ordinance, and Hudson directed city staff to send out notification to the planning committee.

• An ordinance to vacate an alley in block 10 of the original township between East Bush and East Parks streets.

• Rescinding restrictions for private parties renting the city swimming pool. In May, the council had set a limit of 50 persons at pool parties due to covid. Council member Brea Gragg reported residents have contacted the city asking for either a waiver or to go back to "no cap" on the number of persons permitted to attend a private pool party.

"Some are tentative on paying a deposit until the council acts," Gragg said, while stating others have asked to reschedule dates in hopes of being able to accommodate a higher number of attendees.

Large parties of more than 100 people pay $175-an-hour to rent the facility while smaller groups pay $150-an-hour because the pool must have more lifeguards present for larger groups and the higher fee helps the city absorb those costs.

In other action, the council placed a curb and gutter ordinance on second reading and tabled a website maintenance agreement.

The council also approved the preliminary plat for Snyder Grove, Phase 5, which will have 46 lots.

Council member Rick Ault thanked Hudson for his role in bringing Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, to a June 16 public meeting regarding decisions on what to do with historic artifacts stored at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

According to Enterprise-Leader archives, about 65 people crowded into the Latta Barn as Hurst addressed those concerned about the preservation of the artifacts and a proposal to move the items to a collections management facility at Jacksonport State Park in Newport in the northeast part of the state.

Grady Spann, director of Arkansas State Parks, and Shea Lewis, deputy director of Arkansas State Parks, also attended the meeting.

"I want to thank you for your support in having Secretary Hurst here last week," Ault said, while addressing the mayor.

Hudson said state Rep. Charlene Fite was very helpful in arranging the meeting with state officials.