Washington County Obituaries for June 30

Harold Lee Bottoms

Harold Lee Bottoms, age 75, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born April 30, 1946, at the Mock Clinic in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Henry and Myrtle (Redfern) Bottoms.

Harold served in the United States Army, spending thirteen months in Vietnam. He was a carpenter by trade, building and remodeling many homes and businesses in the area. He was a volunteer fireman for the Prairie Grove Fire Department for over 20 years and had served on the Prairie Grove City Council for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Larry Joe Bottoms and his precious daughter, Melissa Leigh Bottoms.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Allyne Millet Bottoms; one daughter, Cinnamon Bottoms; one grandson, Hayden Bowling and his wife Ragan; one granddaughter, Macie Medina and her husband Blake; six great grandchildren, Kenzie, Maverick, Madden, Braxton, Corbin, and Haven; one brother, Darrell Bottoms of West Fork; one sister, Carol Bottoms of Fayetteville; sisters-in-law, Lynda Bottoms and Donna Millet; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Millet and Dennis Millet; numerous nieces and nephews and so many special friends who are so much like family.

The family received friends Friday, June 25, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prairie Grove Fire Department, P.O. Box 226, Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Mark Allan Hill

Mark Allan Hill was made well and whole on June 6, 2021. Mark was born August 20, 1955, in Gainesville, Texas, to Jarrell Edwin Hill and Sara Jo Stevens Hill. He grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma, sandwiched between two ornery and fun-loving sisters, Dianne and Glenda. Mark was an athletic kid, especially talented at baseball, water skiing and outrunning his sisters after making them good and mad.

Mark graduated from Oklahoma Christian College in 1977 with a degree in physical education and went on to coach high school baseball before settling into a career as a Certified Professional Landman in the oil and gas industry, where he worked for the next 20+ years. He had three daughters (all of whom he was sure would be boys), Kelli, Lacey and Lindi. Along with wife Pam, he raised his daughters to love their family, their church, their community, classic cars, baseball and oldies music.

Mark was a treasure trove of hilarious stories, and he collected them throughout his life the way some people collect coins or stamps. His comedic timing was perfect, and he almost always told stories on his feet, complete with re-enactments. He loved to rewrite the words of well known songs and poems to roast friends and family members.

One of Mark's greatest loves in life was classic cars and he restored many of them over the years. Each one had a name-- Ethyl, Lucy Bell, Sally and Ruby. He won a regional car show with Ruby, a rare 1964 1/2 Mustang.

Mark was a devoted member of Freedom Fellowship in Tontitown for over fifteen years, where he served as an usher. He counted many in his church family among his oldest and dearest friends.

Mark was not given an easy row to hoe in this life, but he fought to the end and loved his family and friends with total devotion, and was deeply loved in return. His healing did not come earthside, but we know that it is now complete with God in heaven and with all those he loved who went before him.

Mark is survived by his mother, Sara Jo Scott of Skiatook, Oka.; three children, Kelli Meinershagen and husband Derek of Neosho, Mo., Lacey Parks and husband Steve of Prairie Grove, and Lindi Phillips and husband Jared of Prairie Grove; eleven grandchildren, Kennedy, Finley, and Davis McClure of Springdale, Iyla, Elsa, Abigail, and Magnolia Parks of Prairie Grove, Cass, Benjamin, and Sparrow Phillips of Prairie Grove, and Lennon Meinershagen of Neosho, Mo; two sisters, Dianne Siller and husband Billy of Tulsa, Okla., and Glenda Mays and husband Wayne of Bella Vista, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and BBQ dinner was held June 27, 2021, at Freedom Fellowship in Tontitown.

Linda Jo Springston

Linda Jo Springston (Young) went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early hours on Saturday, June 26. She leaves behind her husband, the love of her life for over 44 years, Gary Springston, two daughters, Andrea and husband John Stinson, of Garland Texas, and Becca Springston of Fayetteville, Ark.; a brother, Paul Young, and wife Becky, as well as nieces and a nephew.

Her love in life was her family. She was at her happiest when she had all of her kids, and grand pups, at home visiting with her. She was a small business owner, with her husband, and dedicated her life to taking care of those she loved. Her wish was to not have a funeral but a small celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

The family received friends June 29, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.