What's Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

July 4 Ceremony

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will observe the Fourth of July with a presentation at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 4. Staff will lay a wreath on the monument in the memorial yard. The presentation will include the playing of Taps and the firing of muskets.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.