Williams School Receives Reading Award

FARMINGTON -- Pop Williams Elementary School in Farmington has been selected to receive a 2021 award for the statewide reading program called Arkansas R.I.S.E., or Reading Initative for Student Excellence.

This is the second school in western Washington County to be recognized for its RISE program. Lincoln Elementary piloted the program and received one of the first awards in 2019.

Kara Gardenhire, school principal, said her staff was excited to receive the news and also proud of the recognition.

"I think they realized all their hard work was paying off, not only to be recognized but also in the students' learning," Gardenhire said.

The school received the award at the Summit conference for the Arkansas Department of Education on June 23 in Hot Springs.

RISE is a reading program with the overall goal to encourage a culture of reading statewide through community partners, parents and teachers. The program was developed by the education department to establish the importance of reading in homes, schools and communities.

RISE training was developed in 2017 to bring evidenced-based teaching practices to the classroom. The first goal of the program is to sharpen the focus and strengthen instruction.

The education department postponed its awards program in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. Schools that applied for a RISE award last year then were considered in spring 2021.

According to a memo from Sandy Shepard with the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, an awards team used a rubric to score applications from 25 schools. Of the 25, 13 schools advanced to the second round and received a day-long visit from RISE specialists to evaluate their program.

"The goal of the visit was to look for a schoolwide implementation of strategies and practices aligned with the science of reading," Shepard said.

To be chosen as a recipient of a School RISE Award, schools had to score a minimum of 30 out of 40 possible points.

Williams scored 37 points out of 40.

"From all the research studies and the data collected, we know reading is a fundamental skill that impacts all phases of our lives," Shepard wrote to Williams Elementary. "Teaching students to read is hard work and requires dedication and a deep understanding of the process. Your teachers are putting in the hours and effort needed to make an impact on your students, your school, your community, and our state."

She congratulated Williams' staff on behalf of the education department.

"Keep up the good work," she said.

Gardenhire said she has a "great group of teachers who are very dedicated to what they do."

All her teachers have received the RISE training. They also have to be observed and meet a RISE rubric that is part of their teacher licensure.

Gardenhire said the reading initiative has been much needed over the years, and Williams' teachers have seen improvement and growth in their students' reading abilities under the program.

Williams' RISE award recognizes everyone in the building, including art and music teachers, special education and teaching assistants, Gardenhire said.

"Art and music do reading interventions and are observed and our teaching assistants were observed. They also watched the special education teacher," Gardenhire said. "The whole school is involved in RISE."